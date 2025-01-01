David Graf joined FOX 13 News as the sports producer in August 2024 and has been swept up by the NHL ever since.

David's dialed in on bringing Utah the best Mammoth coverage possible, but he enjoys every sport that's played at Delta Center and beyond in the Beehive State.

When he's not near the ice, David can most likely be found watching football on his couch or out at the golf course. He was born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, and splits his collegiate allegiances to Santa Clara University and the University of Wyoming.