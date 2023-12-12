Davis County man sentenced for filming himself torturing guinea pigs

FARMINGTON, Utah — A Utah man will spend a year in prison for torturing guinea pigs and posting videos of it online.

The U.S. Attorney's Office's Utah District announced Monday that 20-year-old Samuel J. Webster was sentenced to 12 months and one day, plus three years of supervised release and a $5,500 fine.

In August, Webster pleaded guilty to "animal crushing" and "distribution of animal crush video." Crushing, in this case, is defined as an animal being "intentionally crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury, and is obscene."

Webster bought four guinea pigs from local pet stores in October and then posted 23 videos on YouTube showing himself torturing the animals, according to the charges filed last year.

Webster allegedly gave the videos titles such as “Guinea Pig Torture” and “Torture is Fun,” and commented on his own videos about wanting to kill and torture guinea pigs.

Prosecutors say he did kill at least one of the four animals, and he is even accused of "sexually coercing" one of them.

“Evidence shows that intentional animal cruelty can also be a precursor to other violent crimes," said Special Agent in Charge Shohini Sinha with the Salt Lake City FBI. "We are grateful for the public's assistance reporting this horrific abuse so law enforcement could put a stop to it and have Mr. Webster face the consequences."

“Torture of any kind to an animal is unacceptable. Our office will work with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute all crimes of this nature," added U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins.