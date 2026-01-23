Delta Center hosts Autism Acceptance Game with help of Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — The Delta Center hosted the Autism Acceptance game on Thursday, where Spectrum Academy played City Academy, both charter schools for students with autism and other neurodiversities.

Spectrum Academy athletic director Toby Melver and his wife run the non-profit "Authletes in Action." Utah Jazz assistant coach Scott Morrison and his wife, Susanne, who run their own foundation called 'To the Max,' helped put on the event.

"The Jazz just took care of us, allowing us to come be on the court, comping us the time and making this just a great event for our school, and the other school that gets to come play as well," Melver said..

What's been so critical for the league is the platform it gives its athletes to be a part of a team.

"The benefits of team participation is well documented for any population, but really for the neurodiverse, really works on their social skills and gets them out of some shells they develop," Melver explained.

The athletes were treated just like an NBA team, with starting lineups with new jerseys announced while the video board played a pre-game hype video.

"I didn’t think Toby would go that far to get us new jerseys, big shout out to him," said Spectrum Academy basketball player Canyon Copenhaver. "It’s a fun experience to have, especially that most kids don’t get this experience, so it’s great to be here.”"

Getting to share the same court as legends in the sport is something that can never be replaced.

"A lot of them came up to me and said, 'Coach, my dream was to play on an NBA court, and I get to do it today,'" Melver said while getting emotional. "And I’ll probably tear up because of it. This is near and dear, my son’s on the team.

"The care that Spectrum Academy provides for him, and then these opportunities to do this, there’s nothing better as a parent to see your kid just be happy."

