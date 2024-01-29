20 years of Napoleon Dynamite: A look back at the cult classic and small Idaho town where it was filmed

PRESTON, Idaho — Two decades have passed since the peculiar charm of Napoleon Dynamite graced the screens at the Sundance Film Festival.

Premiering 20 years ago, the film not only captured the hearts of audiences worldwide but also left an indelible mark on the quaint town of Preston, Idaho.

Let's take a closer look at the journey behind the making of this cult classic and its enduring impact on the town.

Co-writers and co-directors Jerusha and Jared Hess, both students at Brigham Young University at the time, shared the genesis of Napoleon Dynamite.

"It was just really funny and delightful, and it starred John Heder, the actual Napoleon Dynamite," Jerusha fondly recalled of their initial short film. "After it got into a couple of festivals, we were like, 'Let's make it into a full feature.'"

With a small budget of $400,000, the filmmakers faced the challenge of bringing their vision to life.

Choosing Preston, Idaho, as the film's backdrop because of Jared's high school connections, the town's residents played a pivotal role in helping to make the movie.

"The town just pulled out all the stops to help us make this movie," Jerusha said.

Napoleon Dynamite's historic house, owned by Lyle Porter, stands as a witness to the movie magic that would come.

Despite being away most of the week, Porter fondly recalls how the crew's energy stood out in the small town.

But he says he "had no idea" that it would become such a hit film.

Since they only were there for a week, the plot wasn’t immediately clear to Porter.

"So the first time I looked at it, I thought it was kind of strange. Then I watched it a couple more times," Porter said.

"It grows on you a little bit?" FOX 13 News asked, to which he responded: "A little bit."

A short drive away lies Pop-N-Pins Bowling Alley, owned by Logan Henline.

This establishment has become a time capsule, preserving not only the colors, machines and pins, but also Uncle Rico's infamous ball.

Henline shares the story of how his family acquired the bowling alley.

"My dad saw the bowling alley come up for sale and he was like, 'It's the one that Napoleon Dynamite was shot.' I was like, 'Of course we [want it],’" he recalled.

Photos with signatures from Jared and Jerusha Hess adorn the walls, serving as a testament to the enduring impact of Napoleon Dynamite.

"This is Napoleon Dynamite's bowling alley. It's got all the old authentic feel, and we love it," Henline said.

About 10 miles south, Big J Burgers emerges as another memorable filming location.

Dave Johnson, the manager, shares the initial surprise and excitement when the filmmakers approached the establishment for filming.

Johnson, who had a cameo in the film, turned Big J Burgers into a shrine adorned with photos from the filming days.

"My first thoughts were, 'Oh, wow, that was interesting.' But after the second time, it just really became more fun," he said.

Then there's Preston Senior High School, where the majority of the film's story unfolds.

Brady Garner, the assistant superintendent of the Preston School District, shares his unique perspective, having been a student during the filming.

The unchanged lockers, hallways, and even a few lingering "Vote for Pedro" posters serve as a testament to the film's lasting impact on the school.

"Napoleon Dynamite has gotten me through some tough times in my life," Garner said. "I remember actually selling my FFA jacket to help buy some food because people were interested.”

As "Vote for Pedro" T-shirts still hang on Main Street and tourists continue to flock to this tiny town, it becomes evident that Napoleon Dynamite's 20-year legacy is not just a film but a celebration of the enduring spirit of a community that became an unexpected star on the silver screen.

As the cast reunites for the film's 20th anniversary at Sundance, it's clear that Napoleon Dynamite's cultural impact will continue to resonate for years to come. As Dave Johnson aptly puts it: "It really kind of shows us a simpler life, I guess."

“I mean, it's a small town but like, you know, when you're working in a small town, all you have is each other," said Efren Ramirez, who played Pedro.

"To really get that authentic feel for the people, the culture, the vibe, the smells, you just have to go to that place," Jon Heder added.

The small town of Preston, Idaho remains forever intertwined with the legacy of Napoleon Dynamite, a film that brought laughter and nostalgia to audiences worldwide.