A Night with Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton meets rock and roll for the first time with Rockstar, her upcoming album — and Dolly is inviting moviegoers to a global "first-listen" event on Wednesday, November 15 that's ONLY in movie theaters.
Dolly will showcase music videos, behind-the-scenes peeks, and special performances including "Circle of Love," a holiday song recorded during the pandemic, and a rousing rendition of "9 to 5." It's all in the special DOLLY PARTON'S ROCKSTAR GLOBAL FIRST LISTEN EVENT, and tickets can be purchased at https://www.dollyrockstarevent.com
Dolly's fans and moviegoers in the Salt Lake City area can experience DOLLY PARTON'S ROCKSTAR GLOBAL FIRST LISTEN EVENT at seven theaters:
Cinemark 16 Provo,
Cinemark 24,
Salt Lake City 16,
Sunset Stadium 8,
Megaplex Theaters at The District,
Megaplex 18 Theatres at Thanksgiving Point,
and the Megaplex Theatres at Jordan Commons