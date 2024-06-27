Air show, balloon rally, summer festivals and MORE events happening this weekend across Utah!

Can you believe June is already wrapping up? The summer months always go by fast and this weekend there's a full schedule of events to keep everyone busy.

Here's what's happening across Utah!

DAVIS COUNTY

Warriors over the Wasatch Air Show - This event is something many look forward to every year at Hill Air Force Base! The U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds will perform, the F-35A demo team will also take to the skies! Para-commandos, yellow thunder planes and a whole lot of other epic planes that you have to see in action. This popular event is expected to be crowded, so plan to take public transit or carpool if you can. Happening Saturday and Sunday!

Liberty Fest - North Salt Lake will have fun all morning long on Saturday with races, vendors, food trucks, booths, a pancake breakfast, climbing wall, magic show and more. Happening at Legacy Park from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Bountiful Chalk Art Festival - Live music and chalk art from now through Saturday in Bountiful Town Square! Watch as magic unfolds on the sidewalk and more than 200 artists display their craft. Prepare to be amazed!

Clearfield Movie in the Park - To kick off the Fourth of July fun, a movie in the park will be premiered at Steed Park on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. This year, the movie "Top Gun: Maverick" will be presented. Snacks and games also available at this community night out!

GARFIELD COUNTY

Panguitch Valley Balloon Rally - Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Panguitch this weekend as colorful hot air balloons take to the skies! The balloons will take flight on Saturday morning and fun will be happening all day with a biker parade, crafts, vendors, inflatables, food and live music. Check out the festival from Friday through Sunday.

IRON COUNTY

Iron County Water Festival - Southwest Plumbing and the Central Iron County Water Conservancy District is hosting a festival on Saturday to show off the latest innovations in water conservation! From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., head to Cedar City Main Street Park for bounce houses, a foam cannon, free hotdogs, music, beach volleyball, lawn water checks, water wise landscaping tips and more!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Taylorsville Dayzz - Festivities from Thursday through Saturday are celebrating Taylorsville and all of its residents. Concerts, carnival rides, food booths, a car show, 5k, fireworks, movie in the park, skydivers, and so much more. Check out all the fun on Valley Regional Park for FREE all weekend.

SLC Pride Festival - The Gateway is hosting its first annual SLC Pride Festival! Happening Saturday from 2-10 p.m., head to The Gateway for a "vibrant and inclusive celebration of the Queer community."

Riverton Town Days Car Show - Riverton is kicking off its festival this weekend with a car show from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. behind City Hall. Also part of the festivities this week will be a rodeo every night from Thursday through Saturday. Next week, a whole new schedule of events begin!

Utah Arts Festival - Admiring and celebrating all kinds of art in Utah is the goal of this festival happening all weekend at Library Square in Salt Lake City. There will be exhibitions, crafts, DIY projects, animation workshops, poetry and more to inspire all ages to create in whatever capacity they choose. Tickets are required!

Celtic Celebration 2024 - A dragon-themed Irish dance show at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center on Saturday will showcase more than 100 dancers ranging in age from 3-years-old to adult. Tickets are required!

Sandy Plein Air Quick Draw Competition - Head to the Sego Lily Gardens on Saturday for this art competition! Participants will have three hours to complete a piece of work in whatever medium they want. Registration is REQUIRED.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Bark City Festival 2024 - This event is for our four-legged furry friends! At the Willow Creek Bark...I mean Park in Park City, check out a 5k dirty dog run, competitions, vendor booths, music, food, a beer garden, and plenty of playtime. Most events are FREE and happening from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday!

UTAH COUNTY

Children's Parade - As part of America's Freedom Festival in Provo, hundreds of participants will gather for a children's parade! Join the fun beginning at 800 East Center Street and wrapping up at 100 East Center Street. Wear your walking shoes and get out with the community on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Lehi Round-Up Week - Lehi has its big summer festival this weekend with a miniature float parade, rodeo, chuck wagon breakfast, market, family fun day and entertainment. Check out the full schedule for specifics.

Here Comes the Sun Rock Festival - This FREE festival in Payson is all about ROCK! Bring a chair and head to Memorial Park for live music, food trucks, vendors, activities, prizes and more. You could win an epic prize while you rock-n-roll.

WASATCH COUNTY

Kids Train Days - The Heber Valley Railroad is putting on a special ride on Saturday for kids! Choose a themed car and enjoy a short train ride before getting a photo with the conductor. It's a 40-minute round trip train ride, with themed activities on board. Tickets are required!

Back to the 50s Car Show - All makes and models of cars, including trucks and bikes are welcome at this car show at the Heber City Main Street Park. Happening on Saturday from 9-3 p.m. and FREE for all spectators.

WEBER COUNTY

North Ogden Cherry Days - North Ogden has a little bit of everything for everyone from Friday through next weekend (July 6). This weekend, you can look forward to a movie in the park, pool day, skate event, pickleball tournaments and medallion. Events are happening at various city venues, so check the schedule before you head out.

Sensory Friendly Summer Fest - This summer festival is perfect for families and children with sensory needs. There will be a quiet room, face painting, balloon artists, inflatables, treats and moore! Happening at 4943 South 900 West Suite 31 in Riverdale on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. FREE for all!