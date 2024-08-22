Apples, Peaches, Dragon Boats and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — End the summer with a weekend PACKED full of fun events for everyone in your family no matter where you are in Utah!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Apples Days Celebration - Celebrate with River Heights City this Saturday for fun for the family all day! From pickleball tournaments from 7:00 a.m., a Kid's Bike Rodeo at 2:30 p.m., a Grand Parade at 4:00 p.m. and MORE! Follow the link for the full schedule of events and QR codes to apply for the competitions.

DAVIS COUNTY

Fruit Heights Founder's Day Celebration - Stop by and celebrate the founding of Fruit Heights this Saturday at the City Hall! From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., you can participate and even vote for the best chalk art in the Chalk Festival competition or come inside and see the Quilt Show showcase what local quilters can come up with! A Veterans Memorial event will begin at 5:00 p.m. sharp followed by a live music concert at 5:30 p.m. Follow the link for more information.

Fruit Heights Car Show - See the best cars Davis County has to offer this Saturday at Harvey Park in Fruit Heights! From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., several car types of all makes will be showcased on the lawn. Food trucks and entertainment will also be available, follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Brian Head Resort Country Music Festival - Enjoy live country music, vendors, drinks dancing and more all FREE at the Brian Head Resort! The Country Music Festival will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Resort food and beverage services will be extended until the end of the event. Follow the link for more information and the music schedule.

Festival City Farmer's Market - Support your local farmers in Cedar City this Saturday! From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., The Festival City Farmer's Market will showcase local farmers' and gardener's produce. Admission is free, follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Dragon Boat Festival - Come and watch the annual Dragon Boat Race at scenic Oquirrh Lake and celebrate Chinese and Asian culture in Utah! 24 teams will compete in the boat race from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Cultural activities and performances will occur along the Asian Festival from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Follow the link for more information.

Grid City Music Fest - Celebrate local artists and businesses in South Salt Lake this weekend! Held at the Commonwealth Room this Saturday and venues across the Creative Industries Zone, the South Salt Lake Arts Council have sponsored a free bus ride to catch all the shows, murals, and food stops along the way! Getting a stam at five of the seven venues will earn you a free festival glass. Follow the link to purchase tickets and see the map of all the stages.

Blue Moon Festival - Celebrate the end of the summer at the Blue Moon Festival at Holladay City Park rain or shine this Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. There will also be activities for children such as face painting, mini golf and MORE! There will also be art market vendors and food vendors. Follow the link for more information.

Brick Slopes Convention - Bring the family to see the biggest and most creative gathering of LEGO enthusiasts at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy this Saturday and Sunday! From 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, take part in several LEGO-themed activities like attempting the infamous Brick Fire Walk, build your own brick racecar, and guess how many pieces are in a container! Follow the link for more information and list of events.

Squeetch Crafts and Drafts - Explore the local community artisan market alongside craft beer at Kiitos Brewing this Saturday! Happening from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., you can flex your infinite knowledge of random trivia and score some Squeetch Cash from the Squeecht Trivia game! Follow the link for more information.

Unicorn World - Stop by the immersive, interactive, themed world of unicorns this Saturday and Sunday at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy! Families can participate in activities in an enchanted forest with life-sized animatronic unicorns! Tickets must be purchased in advance from slots from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Follow the link for ticket availability and prices.

UTAH COUNTY

Party in The Plaza Skate Competition - How good are you at skating? Find out at the FREE skate competition for everyone held at the Provo Recreation Center Skate Park this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.! A waiver must be signed before you can compete, spots fill up fast so be sure to sign up ahead of time! Competitions for different age groups will be held throughout the day. Follow the link for more information and to register.

'JUST PEACHY' Boutique & Craft Event - If you like peaches, you'll want to visit the Riley's Taste of Sunshine farmer's market in Payson! The second annual event, hosted from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. this Saturday, will feature 45 local vendors and include anything you could want with peaches and MORE! Entertainment for kids including a bounce house. Follow the link for more information.

WEBER COUNTY

North Ogden Chalk Art Festival - See who the best chalk artist is this Saturday at the North Ogden Plaza for the annual Chalk Art Competition! Teams of chalk artists will complete their works and judges will determine the winner at 5:00 p.m. with the winner announced at 7:00 p.m. The 5k Color Run and 10k Run also begin Saturday at 7:00 a.m. with food trucks throughout the day. The festival ends at 10:00 p.m. Follow the link for more information.

SnowWiesn Oktoberfest - The SnowWiesn Oktoberfest, hosted at the Snow Basin resort, continues through this Saturday and Sunday! Featuring Bavarian food, craft beer and drinks, local music and MORE! The event continues every Saturday and Sunday from August 17 to October 6 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Follow the link to purchase tickets.