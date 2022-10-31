Asylum 49 in Tooele

Asylum 49 Haunted Hospital is located at 140 East 200 South in Tooele, and currently, there are NO COVID-19 mandates or restrictions in place. So they will be offering both No Contact and Full Contact options for their General and Stat (front of the line) admissions. Their DOA & Extreme admissions are FULL contact only. Asylum 49 is open Halloween weekend and Halloween day, as well as the first two weekends in November.

