Baby animal days, train expo, kite festival and MORE fun happening this weekend across Utah!

You made it through April Fools' Day and now it's time for some weekend events! The weather might be a little stormy, so grab an umbrella and head out to the fun near you.

Here's what's happening this weekend across Utah!

CACHE COUNTY

Baby Animal Days - You know spring is here when the baby animals start making their grand appearances in the world! At the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville this weekend and next weekend you can soak in all the adorableness of chicks, ducks, piglets, lambs, ponies, bunnies and MORE! Tickets required.

DAVIS COUNTY

Spring Book Sale - Stock up your bookshelves for cheap on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Kaysville Branch Library! There will be hardcover books, paperbacks, CDs, DVDs, board books and more! Cash or check only - NO CARDS!

EMERY COUNTY

Green River Rocks - Join Utah geologists, paleontologists and archaeological conservationists in Green River to learn about rocks and minerals as well as protecting public lands! The festival runs Friday through Sunday and includes various FREE field trips to different areas around Green River. Come ready to learn about Utah's glorious outdoors!

JUAB COUNTY

Rotten Egg Hunt - Yuba State Park has an Easter event for if you want to squeeze in one more egg hunt this season. Journey through the park and collect goodies and prizes along the way! All you have to do to participate is purchase a day use pass, camping pass or annual pass. Plus, you'll get a day in nature! Win-win.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Autorama - Check out America's finest hot rods, custom cars, trucks and motorcycles in Sandy this weekend! Mountain America Expo Center will host hundreds of cars, bikes and other vehicles from Friday through Sunday. Tickets required.

Gem Faire - One of the largest gem, jewelry and bead shows in the entire country will be at Mountain America Expo Center from Friday through Sunday! Check out precious stones and be sure to bring your wallet to score a deal as vendors will sell items at manufacturer's prices.

Community Shabbat Service - The Salt Lake Center for Spiritual Living is hosting a community Shabbat Service on Friday night! There will be intuitive yoga, free vegan pizza and live dancing for everyone who attends. Happening at 7 p.m.!

Spring Orchid Show - The Utah Orchid Society will display its collection of orchids this weekend at the Red Butte Garden! Guests will be able to see a display of common to exotic orchid varieties. If you're interested in growing an orchid of your own, members will be there to answer any questions. Admission to the gardens is required to see the show.

Earth Day Chalk Walk - On Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., use a piece of sidewalk chalk to create art along the Folsom Trail. The event is meant to highlight an ongoing project with a goal of revitalzing the area.

Salt Lake City Performance Art Festival - The Salt Lake City Main Library will be overtaken Saturday by unrehearsed and family-friendly performance art. They've got a full schedule of performances ready to go, check the schedule for specific times!

UTAH COUNTY

Spring Train Show - Friday and Saturday, head to the Spanish Fork Fairground Tennis Courts for 24,000 square feet stuffed with trains of all kinds! You'll be able to check out different types of trains through vendors, exhibits and even interactive displays. This will be THE event for the train lover in your life. Tickets required.

Saturday Morning Cartoons with unlimited cereal - Take your Saturday morning cartoon ritual to the next level at Macen Cinemas on Saturday! 13 classic Looney Tunes cartoons will be shown on the big screen with a total run time of 80 minutes. Of course you have to have sugar cereal with the cartoons and Stir's will be at the theater with a buffet of cereals. The fun kicks off at 9:30 a.m.!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Dixie Power Kite Festival - Utah Tech University is back for another year of family fun for everyone this Saturday! This kits festival encourages reading in the community as qualifying students earn a high-quality kite or a book for their reading efforts. Head to the university encampment mall and bring a lawn chair and shade to watch the kite-flying unfold. There will also be concessions, games for kids and other activities. Don't miss it!

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden First Friday Art Stroll - It's the beginning of another month which means it's time to hit the free art stroll in downtown Ogden on Friday night! Happening from 6-9 p.m., check out exhibit openings, artist receptions, live music and more community fun celebrating local art.

Ogden Climbing Festival - From Friday through Sunday, Weber State University's outdoor program will host a festival for climbing enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. There will be climbing clinics, service opportunities, competitions and even keynote speakers. Check out the full schedule for specific information about the event.