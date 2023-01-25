Bear Ridge Adventures Dog Sledding

"Bear Ridge Adventures is a dog sledding business owned and operated in scenic Summit County Utah. The business was started out of a passion for dog sledding, the animals, and a love of the great outdoors. Our main priority is helping our guests create memories that will last an entire lifetime! We offer sled dog tours during the winter season on privately owned land full of wildlife and rugged scenic mountains. We know you will fall in love with the dogs and the sport. Come out and share our passion of dog sledding!"

