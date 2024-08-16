Beer festival and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — End the summer with a weekend PACKED full of fun events for everyone in your family no matter where you are in Utah!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Sauerkraut Days - The festivities continue into Saturday at the Zollinger Park in Providence! After an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast for a $5 donation to provide clean water in Africa, swing by the Providence Historic Tour or check out the Kids Art Table before Sauerkraut Dinner at 5:30 p.m.! There will also be bingo and later a Drone show at 9 p.m., follow the link for more information and the full list of events.

DAVIS COUNTY

Esencia De Mexico - Stop by The Kenley Amphitheater this Sunday for a FREE concert showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Mexico through music and dance at 7:00 p.m.! Gates open at 6:15 p.m., follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Dark Sky Tours at Cedar Breaks National Monument - Join the Cedar Breaks Rangers under a sky of stars, planets and more! Begin with a solar viewing at 6:30 p.m., an astronomy talk, and end with stargazing through telescopes until 10:30 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday! Park admissions fees are $15 per person, $25 per vehicle or have a National Parks Pass! Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Utah Beer Festival - Stop by for the largest beer event in Utah at The Gateway! Over 50 local, regional and international varieties will be available. Live music will be performed throughout the day. General admission will be 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with VIP and Early Admissions at 1 p.m. Visit the link for more information and to purchase tickets.

Millcreek Arts Festival - Bring your family to a FREE all-day, all-art festival this Saturday at the Historic Baldwin Radio Factory! There will be dancers, live music, food vendors and more from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Moonlight Canoeing - Join CLAS Ropes Course and Canoe Rental and experience a magical time under the moonlight! From 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday you can enjoy the Lower Provo River quietly settling in for the night before returning by 10:30 p.m. for s'mores by the fire. Watch for beavers, river otters and other wildlife along the Provo River! Follow the link for rates, reservations and prices.