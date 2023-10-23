Blink-182 set to make tour stop in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Blink-182 is set to make an appearance in The Beehive State with a stop in 2024 for their "One More Time Tour."

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. for the Utah performance on July 11 at the Delta Center.

In addition to general admission tickets, guests will also be able to buy VIP packages with special fan experiences.

During the tour, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker will debut their new album "One More Time" for the first time in the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to Salt Lake City, the tour will also be stopping in other major cities including Los Angeles, San Diego, New York, Boston, Toronto and more.

The tour comes after Blink-182 headlined at the "When We Were Young" music festival in Las Vegas over the weekend.