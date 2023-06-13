Burgertory Gore-Met Burgers

Gore-Met Burgers from horror-themed burger joint Burgertory are hauntingly delicious! So they say... but we get the proof! From their cleverly-named mainline burgers to their kid's meal selections, vegan options, or burgers made to challenge even the daring eaters among you, Burgertory is more than just a novel concept!
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 13:41:09-04
