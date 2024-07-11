Chalk art festival, rodeos, Greek festival and MORE happening this weekend across Utah!

There's plenty of summer fun happening across Utah this weekend! It will be toasty, so lather on sunscreen and head to a community event near you!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com

Here's the full list of events happening across Utah!

CARBON COUNTY

Price Greek Festival - The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Price is bringing back its popular festival on Friday and Saturday this weekend! A Greek marketplace, entertainment, food, church tours, pastries and more! Bring your wallet to support the church and enjoy a taste of Greece right here in Utah!

DAVIS COUNTY

Farmington Festival Days - Community breakfast, parade, entertainment, vendor booths, carnival, car show, chalk art, cornhole tournament, free ice cream, concert and fireworks happening on Saturday in Farmington! Head to Forbush Park all day for the fun!

Centerville Movie Night - It's date night at Founders Park in Centerville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.! Start the evening with couple trivia, then cuddle up with your date to watch "50 First Dates" in the park. FREE for all!

2024 GoodLife Summer Market - Bring your wallets and support small businesses on Saturday at Station Park's Fountain Square! There will be clothing, jewelry, arts, crafts, treats, pet products, food and more! Head to market from noon to 9 p.m.

Layton Fest - Local entertainment, farmers with fresh goods, shopping, food trucks and MORE! Layton Fest is kicking off this Friday night for the rest of the summer season where the community will gather at Layton City's Commons Park for a whole night of fun. Bring your wallet and come hungry!

GARFIELD COUNTY

Bryce Canyon Geology Festival - Learn about geology patterns, hike with a geologist, enjoy activities in the plaza and experience the beauty of Bryce Canyon National Park this weekend! Geology festival activities are planned all day Friday and Saturday.

IRON COUNTY

July Jamboree car show - Sweet rides will take over Cedar City's Main Street on Saturday as part of the July Jamboree! Live music, food trucks, vendors, beer garden, fun zone and MORE will also be part of the event. Hapening Friday night with a kick-off party and all day on Saturday.

JUAB COUNTY

Mt. Nebo Cruizin' Association Car Show - This is a whole lot more than just a car show. Raffle prizes throughout the day, "high noon rev off," awards, mammoth parade and a rodeo Saturday night! The fun kicks off with registration at 8 a.m. and continues through 8 p.m. Be ready to be amazed by some spectacular cars at Nephi City Park!

Ute Stampede Rodeo - This rodeo has a little bit of everything for everyone in the family. All of your favorite rodeo events, plus a craft show, parade, rodeo queen contest, carnival and the Mt. Nebo Cruizin' Car Show! Plus, the PRCA Xtreme Bulls will be in town - showcasing top bull riders and "some of the rankest bulls the world has to offer!" Tickets are required for the rodeo!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Real Salt Lake Taco and Margarita Festival - It's the second year this event has happened at America First Field in Sandy! There will be more than 20 family-owned taco vendors and delicious margaritas on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. Come hungry and grab a ticket ahead of time!

Draper Days Rodeo - Kicking off Draper Days this year is a rodeo planned from Thursday through Saturday at Ballard Arena! Tickets are required for this rodeo that includes steer wrestling, calf roping, saddle bronc riding and of course bull riding and bareback riding.

Ultimate Sports Bash 2024 - This weekend, Mountain America Expo Center will transform into the ultimate sports fan paradise! Athletes, photo ops, autograph opportunities, clinics, panels, demos, a sports card zone, mini golf course, pickleball clinics, kids, zone and MORE! Utah favorites Coach Kyle Whittingham, Cam Rising, Jaren Hall and MORE will be in attendance. Tickets are required.

Obon Festival - It's the 88th annual Obon Festival at the Salt Lake Buddhist Temple! Traditional Japanese dishes will be available for purchase, tours, Taiko drumming, traditional dancing and more. FREE admission for all - check out the fun from 3-9 p.m. Saturday.

2024 Wasatch Wildflower Festival - Celebrate and learn about different wildflowers in the Cottonwood Canyons this weekend! On Saturday, Brighton is hosting the fun and on Sunday, Solitude picks up the event! Take a FREE guided walk to learn about different wildflower species and varieties. If you need an excuse to get up and enjoy Utah's mountains, this is it!

Night under lights - The aquarium will light up on Saturday with a dazzling show. See the ECCO light up in color and enjoy a 360 photo booth, food and music. Tickets are required for this spectacle happening at dusk. Ticket purchase includes two hours at the aquarium!

Park Day -Pickleball, live music, free snacks, giveaways and more at this event hosted by Walmart on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Wardle Fields Regional Park in Bluffdale. FREE for all but RSVP is encouraged.

Beer garden and live music - As part of the downtown Salt Lake City farmer's market schedule, this event includes live music from local talent as well as a beer garden! Happening at Pioneer Park, grab a bite to eat from the local vendors on site and then settle in for some entertainment. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday!

Brighton Days at Brighton Ski Resort - Learn about the history of the Town of Brighton and enjoy time outdoors. Free guided hikes, kids crafts, historical information, free music and food! On Saturday, go to Brighton for the fun and then on Sunday, head to Solitude!

SUMMIT COUNTY

Summit Arts Market - Artwork, creative goods, food, music, live demos, and more will be showcased at this market on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.! It's a collective to spotlight local artisans on the eastern side of Summit County. Head to The Oakley Red Barn and bring your wallet!

UTAH COUNTY

Utah Foster Care Chalk Art Festival - Support Utah kids in foster care at this festival at Thanksgiving Point on Friday and Saturday. There will be vibrant chalk art pieces, bounce houses, music, entertainment, food trucks, face painting, vendors and more. Check out the full schedule for details on specifics.

Utah Foster Care Chalk Art Festival

Dark Sky Star Party - FREE party under the stars at Timpanogos Cave National Monument! Look through telescopes, find constellations and learn about the stars. Head to Pine Hollow on Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. - but obviously the better views will be after the sun goes down!

Springville summer concert - Springville's summer concert series kicks off on Saturday with "The Long Run: Colorado's Tribute to the Eagles." I bet you can guess what kind of music will be performed. Happening Saturday at the Clyde Recreation Center at 8 p.m. FREE for all, gates open at 6 p.m. Bring your own blanket or chair to enjoy the tunes!

PyroMusical - Spanish Fork is keeping the Fourth of July vibes going with a PyroMusical show this weekend! A country music artist from Spanish Fork and Music City Groove will perform starting at 6 p.m. and then when the sun goes down, the sky will be painted with colorful fireworks! The show is synced up to a playlist and will be a great show.

European cultural festival - Dancing, music, battling knights, bagpipes, Irish dancing, flamenco dancing, folk music, food and MORE!!! Happening at University Place Mall from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday to learn about cultures from European countries. FREE for all!

WEBER COUNTY

Weber County Dairy Days - The Weber County Dairy Days are in town from now through Saturday! There's a heifer show and cow show on Saturday, plus more events on Thursday and Friday. Happening at the Golden Spike Event Center.

Lindquist Family Symphony Pops Concert and Fireworks - This annual tradition is back with an outdoor performance, food trucks, vendors and a huge fireworks show Happening on Sunday from 9-11 p.m. at Weber State University.