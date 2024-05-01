Cinco de Mayo, Star Wars Day and MORE fun happening this weekend across Utah!

It's the first weekend of May and for Star Wars fans, that means May the Fourth! But there's plenty of fun happening across Utah this weekend.

If you know of an event that isn't mentioned on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com

Here's what's happening this weekend!

DAVIS COUNTY

Davis County Pride - Davis County Pride Festival and March is Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at Layton Commons Park! Admission is FREE and there will be plenty of vendors, live performances, speakers, a play area for kids and MORE.

North Salt Lake Kite Festival - Let's go fly a kite! At Tunnel Springs Park on Saturday at 10 a.m. in North Salt Lake! Kids can get free kites, plus there will be food trucks, live music and plenty of fresh air and community fun for everyone.

Cinco de Mayo car and bike show - FREE family event at Clearfield High School on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.! This event celebrates Cinco de Mayo and will include carnival games, food trucks, vendors, a live DJ, raffles, awards and MORE! Show off your car or bike for just $10.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

May the Fourth Be With You - Clark Planetarium is traveling to a galaxy far, far away on Saturday for Star Wars Day! Photos from past events show appearances from your favorite droids, including R2-D2 and BB8! Star Wars fans will be able to take photos with characters and participate in other themed activities. Happening between 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday!

Draper Cinco de Mayo Festival - Draper is celebrating Cinco De Mayo on Saturday with performers, activities and vendors! FREE for all - check out the party from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Draper City Park!

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Millcreek Common - Celebrate from 4-10 p.m. at Millcreek common with lowrider cars, food, crafts, pinatas, music, dancing, mariachi, face painting and free skating! FREE for all!! Don't miss it!

Monster Jam 2024 - Monster Jam is back in town with an evening filled with monster truck fun! The Pit Party starts at 2:30 - but the real show begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Tickets required!

May the 4th Mayfest Celebration - Crafts, lawn games, a butterfly house, appearances from Star Wars characters and MORE at the Granite Library from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday! Of course, food trucks will be on site. The event concludes with a butterfly release!

Salt Lake Derby Party - Get the vibes of the Kentucky Derby right here in Salt Lake City at this afternoon of elegance. Guests will watch a live stream of the Kentucky Derby, enjoy derby-inspired cocktails, live music, breathtaking views and a contest for the best hat and bow tie! Tickets required!

Mural Fest - Pick up a map and enjoy murals all over South Salt Lake this weekend! In total, 14 new murals will be added to the city this weekend. Put on some sneakers and be inspired by local art installations all over South Salt Lake!

Moving Day Salt Lake City - Honor those with Parkinson's disease by raising awareness and celebrating movement on Saturday at 9 a.m.! Hundreds will gather at Liberty Park to walk, run and start their day off with movement. Registration required!

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Healing and Prayer Event - To mark the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) Day of Awareness on Sunday, the community will gather at Warm Springs Park for a healing and prayer event. The event will include song and prayer to relatives lost, and traditional healing practices. RSVP using the link.

Blossoms and Bubbles - Appreciate the moms in your life on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Shops at South Town Mall! Create a flower arrangement, drink mimosas and bellinis and make some memories to celebrate Mother's Day (which is Sunday, May 12 - if you need a reminder). Tickets required!

UTAH COUNTY

May the 4th be with you - University Place is celebrating a galaxy far, far away with character meet and greets on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. Quench your thirst with a glass of blue milk and get lucky with prizes throughout the night!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Stunts, Music and BBQ - I mean, enough said right!? The Zion Harley-Davidson is hosting a fun event on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The stunt show begins at 10 a.m. and live music will be going on throughout the day! No spectator fee.

WEBER COUNTY

First Friday Art Stroll - It's the start of another new month in Ogden which means it's time to take in some local art! Every first Friday, the city comes alive with music, local art showcases, exhibits, vendors and more. Happening from 6-9 p.m., take a look at the map to plan your art journey!

Ogden Cinco de Mayo - A kids carnival, food trucks, entertainment, beer stand, live music, vendors, a car show and MORE will take over the Ogden Ampitheater from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday! FREE for all!