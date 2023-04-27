Clark Planetarium Is Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead For Star Wars Day

Clark Planetarium goes full S.T.E.A.M. ahead by celebrating Star Wars Day in style!

On May 4, they will have Star Wars-themed activities free of charge from 4-7 p.m. The Alpine Garrison will be available for photo ops and FanX will be on-site judging a costume contest at 6 p.m. Registration is limited, and you must sign up on their events page to participate. There will be a grand prize of two Gold Passes to FanX SLC 2023!

But that's not all. Other activities include Create Your Own Hologram, Create Your Own Lightsaber, the Sphere Kessel Run, and astronomer Phil Plait will be promoting his book, "Under Alien Skies."

clarkplanetarium.org