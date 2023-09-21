Watch Now
Cool School of the Week: Mountain Sunrise Academy

Posted at 5:57 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 19:57:03-04

Mountain Sunrise Academy is our Cool School of the Week or multiple reasons!

From their website:

"Mountain Sunrise Academy is a tuition-free Public Waldorf K-8 charter school that opened in 2020! We are located along the north side of Utah Lake on the border of Lehi and Saratoga Springs.

Mountain Sunrise Academy is a member of the Alliance for Public Waldorf Education and is adhering to best practices for public Waldorf Charters including following the principles and pedagogy of Waldorf Education."

https://www.mountainsunriseacademy.org/

