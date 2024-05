Ogden Preparatory Academy was Ogden's first charter school some 20 years ago and it's been expanding and improving ever since.

"It was built with the idea that children should have an affordable quality education in a safe and nurturing environment. OPA offers public charter school education with private school quality.

Our goal is to ensure quality academic growth for each PreK-9th student and inspire a lifelong love of learning, service, and leadership."

- ogdenprep.org