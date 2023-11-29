COOL SCHOOL: The Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts

The Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts is a performing arts high school that offers training in music, dance, theater, and media arts. Classes are tailored to meet the needs of all skill levels, from beginner to professional. All of that and more makes the Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts our Cool School Of The Week!
Posted at 11:26 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 13:26:33-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.