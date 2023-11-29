Watch Now
COOL SCHOOL: The Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts

Posted at 11:26 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 13:26:33-05

The Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts is a performing arts high school that offers training in music, dance, theater, and media arts. Classes are tailored to meet the needs of all skill levels, from beginner to professional. All of that and more makes the Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts our Cool School Of The Week!

https://www.saltlakespa.net/

