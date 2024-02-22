Country star Jelly Roll to kick off 2024 tour in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Country singer Jelly Roll announced a touring lineup with Salt Lake City at the top of the list that will kick off in the late summer and fall of 2024.

"This is the biggest tour of my life y’all and I’m going to do it really really big this year," his social media post announcing the tour reads in part. "I can’t wait to see y’all at a show. Come party with us!"

To the delight of Utah fans, "The Beautifully Broken Tour" will begin in Salt Lake City at the Delta Center on August 27.

Then, the tour will head to Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California before heading to southern and eastern areas of the country. In total, Jelly Roll will perform in 37 different cities across the U.S.

Jelly Roll's performance announcement in the Beehive State comes on the heels of another superstar kicking off his tour at the Delta Center.

On Wednesday night, Bad Bunny visited the Delta Center as he began his "Most Wanted Tour."

Delta Center leaders told FOX 13 News the concert was the highest grossing single day concert in the history of the arena.

Pre-sale for the Jelly Roll concert, which requires a unique code, begins on February 27 at 10 a.m. local time.