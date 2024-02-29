Cowboy Train, outdoor expo, seed swap and MORE events happening this weekend across Utah!

March is here to stay and though this first weekend of the month may be a bit stormy, there's plenty of fun for everyone across the state.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured.

Here's what's happening in Utah this weekend:

SALT LAKE COUNTY

LetterWest - Craft Lake City says this conference happening Saturday is the nation's leading hand lettering conference nationwide! With keynote speakers, workshops and top lettering artists around the globe, if you want to learn more about lettering and art, this one is for you. Tickets required - the event is all day Saturday at the Midvale Performing Arts Center.

Disney on Ice - See your favorite Disney movies transformed into masterpieces on ice this weekend at the Delta Center! Through Sunday, Disney on Ice is back in Utah with special nods to Frozen and Encanto. Tickets required!

Mardi Gras Family Night - Friday night at Discovery Gateway Children's Museum of Utah, dive into some festive Mardi Gras fun! Scales & Tails will do a reptile show and there will be fun hands-on crafts including shoebox floats and masks! A soda bar will top the night off! FREE with admission to the museum.

Seed Swap - Even though it may be too early to plant in Utah, it's not too early to start thinking about your garden! The City Library is hosting a seed swap on Saturday where you can bring garden seeds to share, pick up seeds from the library and partners and enjoy garden-themed crafts and fun. Happening from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Main Library.

Salt Lake off-road and Outdoor Expo - Off-roaders and outdoor enthusiasts unite! At the Mountain America Expo Center on Friday and Saturday, visitors can expect vendors to show off their gear, lectures and demos, raffles and all things outdoors. Tickets required.

RootsTech - Kristin Chenoweth is the keynote speaker this year for RootsTech, a huge event to celebrate family history and heritage. The in-person portions of the conference will happen at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City but there is also a virtual FREE option for those who prefer to attend in the comfort of their own home.

UTAH COUNTY

Special Beauty - Special Beauty Japan is coming to Pleasant Grove this weekend! This unique beauty pageant celebrates kids and teens who have disabilities and teams up with make-up artists, ending with a runway fashion show, talent competition and interviews. This event has been in Japan and is making its debut in America this weekend at DoTerra's headquarters. Registration required.

WASATCH COUNTY

The Cowboy Train - It's the wild wild west in Heber this weekend! All aboard the Cowbow Train! Before you hop on for a ride, witness an authentic old west gunfight. Then you'll take a 90-minute ride on the train with western music and poetry. Tickets required for this event happening Friday night.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

DocUtah International Film Festival - In St. George, guests will flood the theater to learn and be entertained through documentaries. Filmmakers and enthusiasts are welcome to attend the event, with awards for above and beyond documentaries to be presented in each category. Tickets required.