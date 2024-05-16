Cultural festival, car show, demolition derby and MORE happening this weekend in Utah!

If you're still in need of weekend plans, there's plenty of fun happening across Utah this weekend!

Here's what's happening across the state!

DAVIS COUNTY

Bountiful classic car show - FREE admission and entries to this classic car show on Saturday. Head to 962 Porter Lane in West Bountiful for food trucks, live music, awards and plenty of classic cars to ogle over. Happening from 4-8 p.m.

Great Salt Lake Bird Festival - Learn about Utah's birds at this event on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be live bird workshops, pinecone feeders, arts and crafts, guided nature walks, a scavenger hunt, free bird feeder building and MORE! For some activities, registration is required. Happening at the Eccles Wildlife Education Center!

Layton Classic Tattoo Show - Hundreds of artists will be at the Davis Conference Center in Layton showing off their tattooing skills, participating in competitions and MORE! If tattoos aren't your thing, stick around for live music, a car show and a shopping area. Tickets requiured for this event happening Friday through Sunday.

MILLARD COUNTY

The Jeep Guy Museum grand opening - If you're a Jeep superfan, you'll want to head to this museum in Fillmore. The grand opening is this weekend and the entire museum is focused on preserving the legacy of jeeps from 1941 to the present day. Admission required!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Living Traditions Festival - Celebrate vibrant cultures and traditions from Friday through Sunday in Salt Lake City! More than 90 cultures will be spotlighted at this event. There will be dancers, performers and of COURSE plenty of authentic food for you to try. Admission is FREE for all! Check out the program guide for more details.

Sugar House Rocks! - Vendors, food, shopping, drinks and MORE at this event to celebrate the Sugar House neighborhood! Happening on Friday from 6-9 p.m., pack a chair and get ready for some FREE fun!

Rose Park Street Festival - Celebrate the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Food trucks, live entertainment, booths with local vendors, community resources and plenty of family fun will be on site! Head to Picture Drove from 1200 West to 800 North for the FREE fun.

Bark at the Moon - Head to The Gateway on Saturday from 5-9 p.m. for a doggone good time! Bring your pups for a night of playing in the splash pad and other dog-friendly activities. Then, join in for a community walk at 9 p.m.! Tickets are required and benefit the Humane Society of Utah.

Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival - Crafters - this will be paradise for you! Check out embroidery machines and patterns, sewing of all kinds, quilting, embellishments, fabrics, tools, embossing, needle art, stenciling, scissors, books and SEW much more! There will also be free demos and daily door prizes. Happening Thursday through Saturday at the Mountain America Expo Center. Tickets are required.

Armed Forces Day Concert - Honoring all members of the military past and present is the theme of this concert on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. FREE admission and parking at the Gallivan Center for this event.

National Kids to Parks Day - Head to the Great Salt Lake State Park to celebrate National Kids to Parks Day on Saturday from 10-2 p.m. The event is free with entry to the park. Kids will be able to check out the wonders of the Great Salt Lake while also participating in games and activities.

Halfway to Halloween - Can you believe we're already halfway to spooky season?! To celebrate, Fear Factory is opening up its doors for a uniquely haunted night on Friday and Saturday nights. Fear Factory says this event will be the "most intense" way to experience the haunts. Tickets required.

UTAH COUNTY

Hike for Hope - Utah - Participate in this dog-friendly and kid-friendly hike on Saturday to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention! The hike will start at Kiwanis Park in Pleasant Grove on Saturday at 10 a.m. Then, the group will head to the scenic Battle Creek Waterfall. Donations are encouraged!

Chubby's Cajun Fest - A LIVE alligator, local vendors, live bands and plenty of cajun food for the whole family! This event on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. will be at University Place. Check out the link for tickets and more info!

Spanish Fork Health and Wellness Fair - This program is hoping to promote a healthy community in Spanish Fork with a family fun run and walk, prizes, activities, food and fun! Booths at the fair will educate attendees about programs and resources for healthy living. Happening Saturday at the Sports Park from 9-11 a.m.

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden Spring Home Show - Get inspiration to spruce up your home this spring at the Ogden home show! Happening Friday through Sunday at the Golden Spike Event Center, check out hundreds of booths with products to make your home and garden projects a little better. FREE for all!

May Mania Demoliton Derby - Drivers will compete in a collision course, smashing and crashing their way to a gold medal! This thrilling event will happen on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Golden Spike Event Center. Tickets are required!