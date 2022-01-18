Watch
Daniel Radcliffe cast as "Weird Al" Yankovic in upcoming biopic movie

The Associated Press
'Weird' Al Yankovic (left) and Daniel Radcliffe (right)
Posted at 8:28 AM, Jan 18, 2022
HOLLYWOOD — In the upcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Daniel Radcliffe will play none other than "Weird Al" Yankovic. Funny or Die and Tango will bring the film to The Roku Channel.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic says in a press release. "I'm absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Yankovic co-wrote 'Weird' with Eric Appel, who is also going to helm the film, according to movie news website the AV Club.

