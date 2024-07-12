Daybreak Records creates community connection through love of nostalgia

SANDY, Utah — Vintage sounds of music playing on vinyl are coming back to life at Daybreak Records as the new shop is set to open Saturday.

“We started off over in Daybreak. Hence the name,” said owner and music lover David Sherwood. “We did yard sales for about ten years and all my friends who collected records would come out and start selling with me. It turned into this event.”

Sherwood felt the need to expand from yard sales in order to offer a larger, more curated collection.

“We are kind of already established as a business,” he said. “We have about 800 active customers who are buying from us right now. They were all saying, ‘Dave we need a shop. You aren’t giving us enough records.’”

Inside the store, customers will find bins of quality vintage, and rare records from artists like Pink Floyd, David Bowie and Elvis Presley.

“For me, it's that tangible thing you’re holding in your hand,” Sherwood said. “Music tended to move to the digital. You downloaded stuff and it just didn't feel the same.”

Sherwood recently traveled to Los Angeles and visited 28 record stores – claiming a world record for the most record stores visited in 24 hours.

The trip gave him ideas on how to operate a successful shop and he wants it to be a beacon of light for the community.

In the past, Sherwood has held album art auctions and raised thousands of dollars for charity.

That will continue in the store as he says he will donate all of the money customers put into the jukebox. He also plans to sell 11”x17” posters of a hand-painted mural that adorns a wall in the store. Those proceeds will go to Primary Children’s Hospital.

“When I found out about the initiative with Primary Children’s, I 100% support that,” said Brittany Shepler, a chemical engineer by trade who is an artist in her free time. “I was absolutely that kid who was coloring left, right and sideways.”

Shepler is painting the mural featuring 11 classic musical artists.

“The challenge when doing portraits is when someone is recognizable, someone will notice when something is a little bit off,” she said. “Mick and I have had some words over his nose in particular over the process of this.”

David hopes this store allows music to connect with the community.

“We want to feel like you can walk in and feel like you can talk about music,” he said.

Through that connection, Sherwood hopes his store can be a source of good, while satisfying a taste for nostalgia.

“We want you to come in and we want to suggest that next record you need in your collection,” he reflected. “Hopefully, give you a band maybe you have never heard of before.”

All the records in the store are graded for condition.

Daybreak Records is located at 9445 South Union Square in Sandy.