Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Délice French Bakery and Café

Délice French Bakery and Café is the shared vision of a cuisinier and pâtissier brought to life.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 12:23:04-04

"Délice French Bakery and Café is the shared vision of a cuisinier and pâtissier brought to life. This love for creating food and sweets was born South of France and has inspired the 60+ recipes we offer at Délice.

Our hand-crafted desserts are a mix of passion and the best ingredients available. Using both local and imported ingredients allows us to bring the classic flavors of Europe right here to the Salt Lake Valley. We believe in quality and freshness, and we’re in the kitchen around the clock to make that a reality."

- https://delicebakeryslc.com/

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere