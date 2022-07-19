"Délice French Bakery and Café is the shared vision of a cuisinier and pâtissier brought to life. This love for creating food and sweets was born South of France and has inspired the 60+ recipes we offer at Délice.

Our hand-crafted desserts are a mix of passion and the best ingredients available. Using both local and imported ingredients allows us to bring the classic flavors of Europe right here to the Salt Lake Valley. We believe in quality and freshness, and we’re in the kitchen around the clock to make that a reality."

