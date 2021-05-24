Disneyland's new Avengers Campus restaurant includes a $100 sandwich

When Disney California Adventure Park opens its Avengers Campus on June 4, the Pym Test Kitchen will include a $100 sandwich on the menu.

The over-sized sandwich is part of the theme of the restaurant; Ant-Man and The Wasp have led a team of food scientists in creating “inventive-sized entrees, tiny treats, and shareable bites,” according to Disneyland.

Disneyland food and beverage team members collaborated with Walt Disney Imagineers to create items offered around Avengers Campus.

The menu at Pym Test Kitchen includes quantum pretzels, extra-large or micro-sized meatballs - served with either a super-sized spoon or tiny fork, and Pingo Doce to drink.

Getting attention after Disneyland announced the new menu items is the “Pym-ini”; a panini with salami, ham, and provolone served by the slice, or as a “long, multi-portioned sandwich for a family or group” to share.

The super-sized offering has a price tag of about $100, the single slice is going for about $15.