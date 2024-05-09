Dog-approved restaurants with patios to visit this summer in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — A perfect summer night: warm temperatures, clear skies, delicious food and your furry friend sitting by your side to take in the sights.

The Salt Lake County Health Department released its 2024 list of dog-approved patios at restaurants for the summer season.

In total, 40 restaurants in Salt Lake County are on the list from Draper to Salt Lake City and everywhere in between.

MAP: Check out the interactive map with all of the approved restaurants

A few things you should take note of before bringing your pet out in public. The ONLY pets that are allowed on the patios are dogs. Leave the parakeet, cats, horses and other animals at home.

Dogs must be on a leash, with a collar, a current license and a rabies tag to visit the patios. No matter how "part of the family" your dog is, they also can't be on tables or chairs at the restaurant.

While humans are welcome to indulge in delicious local eats, dogs are not allowed to eat food, including dog food and treats. They CAN be given water in a disposable container but will have to save the snacks for home.

Similarly, your pup cannot have any contact with dishes or utensils, so no licking the plates clean - we'll leave that duty up to humans.

When you arrive at the restaurant, the establishment will have a separate outdoor entrance for dogs so they don't have to go inside the dining area. Also, restaurants are responsible for cleaning their patios with animal-friendly chemicals every six hours so things stay squeaky clean for your furry friend.

Staff and food-handlers are not allowed to touch any dogs, according to health department rules, so don't be offended if they don't give your pooch a smooch!

Of course, ADA service dogs are allowed to be in public areas of ALL food establishments, in addition to these restaurants with approved patio areas.

"Federal law requires that service dogs individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability must be allowed in all public areas of a food establishment," officials clarified. "Emotional support animals, comfort animals, companion animals and therapy animals are not considered service animals under the law."

While the season is starting out with 40 dog-approved patios, more may be added as the summer progresses. If you don't see your favorite patio spot, check back later - it may be added as the health department approves applications.

Have a dog-gone good time with your furry best friend this summer and head out to a patio near you!