E3 2023 officially canceled

ESA says convention failed to "garner sustained interest"
Posted at 4:42 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 18:47:50-04

LOS ANGELES, California — It's official. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, the once-iconic convention showcasing the latest in the video game industry better known as E3, has been canceled for 2023.

The Entertainment Software Association confirmed the cancellation via Twitter Thursday afternoon.

According to IGN, the Entertainment Software Association announced the cancellation to its members via email, saying the convention failed to "garner the sustained interest necessary."

The news comes after publishers such as Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, and most recently Ubisoft, announced that they would not be attending the convention, opting instead to host their own respective digital showcases.

This marks the second year in a row the ESA has canceled the convention. The 2022 convention was canceled in order to focus resources on the 2023 convention, originally set to run from June 13 through June 16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

It would have been the first in-person E3 event since 2019, as the 2020 convention was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A digital version of the event was held in 2021.

