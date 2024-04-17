Earth Day events and plenty of outdoor fun happening this weekend in Utah!

Another beautiful Spring weekend is headed our way and Utah has a full calendar of events for everybody in the family!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com

Here's what's happening across Utah!

STATEWIDE

Utah Poetry Festival - This VIRTUAL event is open for ALL on Friday and Saturday! Though the event is FREE, registration is required. Listen to and learn from poets during the two-day event and be inspired to write poetry of your own!

DAVIS COUNTY

Blue Heron Viewing Day - The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting a viewing event Saturday where attendees will be able to check out blue herons at the Eccles Wildlife Education Center. If you're lucky, you may even see some baby blue herons! FREE for all, but reserve a spot in advance. Happening from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Davis County Makers Spring Market - Local artisans and vendors will be at Monumetric in Farmington on Saturday from 10-3 with an array of spring goodies! Bring your wallet to shop from unique handmade gifts. There will also be a scavenger hunt for kids and a raffle to benefit the local food bank.

EMERY COUNTY

Green River Dirt Bike Rally - This THREE-DAY rally in Green River is ready for guests! Enjoy the sights of Green River while also participating in vendor booths, giveaways, courses, trainings and more. Trails for ALL levels are promised, so families are welcome. Check out the schedule for more details.

SALT LAKE CITY

Salt Lake City Marathon - Racers, get ready for this event on Saturday! If a full marathon isn't your style, you can also participate in a half marathon, bike, 10k, 5k or run for kids! Racers will take in the sights of Salt Lake City - so if you're not running, be aware of road closures throughout the city. Registration required!

2024 Navajo Rug Sale - The Natural History Museum of Utah is hosting a Navajo rug sale on Saturday, where more than 100 rugs will be up for grabs! As part of the event, an expert will also give a lecture about trading posts and the history of Navajo weaving. Museum admission is NOT required to attend this event from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tumbleweeds Film Festival for Kids - This event is focused on inspiring kids to pursue film. The two-day event on Friday and Saturday is happening at the West Jordan library and has a full schedule of workshops, panels and plenty of film screenings. Tickets are required - check out the full schedule for the lineup of fun.

Millcreek Common Earth Day - Millcreek common is celebrating our great big beautiful Earth with a themed day from 2-6 p.m. Saturday. Connect with nature, check out a performance by the Millcreek Common Skate Loop Legends and participate in a community art project!

Spring Bonsai Show - The Bonsai Club of Utah will show off their precious Bonsai Trees on Saturday and Sunday at Red Butte Gardens. These amazing trees are known for their petite size, delicate nature and longevity. There will be trees, pottery and merchandise available for sale at the event! FREE for garden members and included with the price of admission for others.

South Jordan Earth Day race - South Jordan puts on a series of races every year and the earth day event will be Saturday! What better way to celebrate Earth Day than enjoying some time outside. Runners can choose to participate in a 5k, 10k or kids run. All races kick off at 10 a.m. at Holt Farm. Registration required!

UTAH COUNTY

Provo daddy-daughter dance - Dads, uncles, grandpas and brothers have the chance to dance the night away on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the Provo Rec Center! There will also be crafts, food, a DJ and pictures for everyone who attends. Registration required!

Lamb and Wool Festival - Spring is definitely here to stay! At Thanksgiving Point, the sheep and llamas will be rid of their heavy winter coats on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Then handspinners will turn raw wool into yarn and handmade goods. A sheep-shearing demo, needle felting mural, weaving and MORE are part of this showcase. Tickets required!

Bigtooth Maple Festival - Celebrate the end of Utah's maple tapping season on Saturday with free games, crafts, local vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and MORE! Check out the fun from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1145 S Loafer Drive, Woodland Hills, UT.

Vineyard Earth Day Beautification - Vineyard City is focused on beautifying Utah Lake with a special service project on Saturday. Thousands of native plants will be planted along the shoreline and all supplies will be provided! The first 150 volunteers get a free t-shirt. The project starts at 9 a.m.!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

History of Tea service - It's tea time in St. George! From 10 a.m. until noon, learn about the history of tea service and artifacts in the McQuarrie Memorial Museum. FREE for all!

Zion Chalk and Earth Fest - Springdale is hosting quite the event this weekend to celebrate Earth Day! The 2-day festival is happening Saturday and Sunday and will include live music, a beer garden, food, vendors and chalk art! The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. and goes until 8 p.m.