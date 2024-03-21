Easter egg hunts and springtime events happening this weekend across Utah!

Spring has sprung and Utah is coming out of hibernation with plenty of weekend events for everyone in the family!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State:

DAVIS COUNTY

Surf 'n Swim Easter Egg Drive - Grab your swimsuit as the weather warms up and head to the pool in Layton for a twist on a traditional Easter Egg hunt! Eggs will be dropped into the pool at various depths for kids of all ages to practice their swimming skills while also searching for treasures. Admission of $3 per child required! Happening from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday.

Lagoon opening day! You know summer is right around the corner when Lagoon opens up! Lagoon's opening day is Saturday and they're promising a day full of fun for everyone. Tickets required.

JUAB COUNTY

Juab Cowboy Poetry and Music gathering - Cowboy poetry readings and musicians on Friday and Saturday at the Juab County Fairgrounds! Need I say more?! There will also be vendors, food trucks, open mics, an Easter Egg Hunt and MORE! Tickets required.

KANE COUNTY

Coral Pink Sand Dunes Egg Hunt - An "egg"stravagant time is happening on Saturday at the observation area at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park! Kane County residents can choose to either attend the 10 a.m. egg hunt or 1 p.m. egg hunt. Kids will gather eggs filled with delicious prizes to celebrate Easter!

MORGAN COUNTY

Easter Extravaganza at East Canyon - Hop into spring with this event at East Canyon State Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.! In addition to an Easter Egg hunt, there will also be craft booths, family-friendly activities and a full day of fun outdoors at the park. Pack a lunch and enjoy some time outside.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Animation Expo - This three-day event at Venue 6 Six 9 in Salt Lake City will gather animation professionals, students and enthusiasts from around the region. It'll be an event focused on learning, networking and inspiration in the world of animations through panels, workshops, demos, artists, exhibitors and more! Tickets required.

Trolley Square Easter fun - Head to Trolley Square Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. for an afternoon of Easter fun! There will be an egg hunt, a DJ, dance party, live rabbits, Easter Bunny photo ops and more! Bring your Easter basket for a guaranteed good time!

Milcreek Common climbing wall grand opening - Milcreek Common is opening up its brand new climbing wall for the first time this weekend! To celebrate, Saturday will be a completely FREE day of climbing activities! Meet pros in the climbing world, participate in a climbing competition or just hit the wall for some good old fashioned fun. Head to the center from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

International Sportsmen's Expo - Fishing, hunting and overall outdoor enthusiasts will head to the Mountain America Expo Center this weekend for an event packed with EVERYTHING outdoors, Hundreds of exhibitors, giveaways, demos and more will show off the latest and greatest gear. Tickets required!

UTAH COUNTY

Lehi Easter Egg Hunt - Lehi is preparing to host hundreds of people this Saturday at the Sports Park for their annual Easter egg hunt! Special zones will be set up according to children's ages and there will also be an area set up for children with special needs. The hunt starts at 11 a.m. and if you're not on time you'll miss out on the eggs!

Eagle Mountain Easter Egg Hunt - Eagle Mountain is getting in on the Easter fun with an egg hunt this weekend at Cory Wride Memorial Park! Fields will be set up with specific age groups in mind to keep attendees safe. The hunts kick off at 10 a.m. sharp, don't be late!

Lord of the Rings extended edition marathon - Have you ever wanted to sit in a movie theatre for exactly 726 minutes?! You can take an adventure to Mordor this weekend at the Maven Cinemas in American Fork for the ultimate movie marathon. Wear something comfy, you'll be there for over 11 hours!

Saratoga Springs Spring Festival - Saratoga Springs will have a variety of fun events through the weekend for kids (and kids at heart) of all ages! An adult egg hunt has been ongoing, but a teen egg hunt will be hosted Friday night at 9 p.m. sharp and the children's egg hunt will be Saturday morning. Food trucks and other activities will also be set up at the park for everyone to enjoy. Grab a pic with the Easter bunny, shop from booths and enjoy food trucks on site! Check out the schedule for full details.