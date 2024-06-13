Father's Day weekend events happening across Utah!

It's Father's Day weekend and there's no better gift to the loved ones in your life than spending time together!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured.

Here's a full list of fun events happening across Utah.

CACHE COUNTY

Summerfest Arts Faire - Artists, performers, food, a "creation station," and awards at the Cache County Event Center and Fairgrounds this weekend! Happening Thursday through Sunday, this summer festival is something the community looks forward to every year.

DAVIS COUNTY

Kaysville City Movies in the Park - Watch "Wonka" with the community and check out a Children's Entrepreneur Market at Heritage Park in Kaysville on Saturday! The fun kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk. FREE!

MORGAN COUNTY

Morgan Valley Auto Show - Rev your engines! This car show will be packed with classics and other epic rides. Happening at the Morgan County Fairgrounds on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration - Milcreek Common is celebrating Juneteenth on Sunday from 6-10 p.m. with a poetry contest, DJ, Black-owned business market, food trucks, local fashion runway show, free skate night and MORE.

Utah Scottish Festival - Bagpipes galore, highland dancing, athletics, entertainment and of course tons of food and drinks at the Utah State Fairpark this weekend! Tickets are required for this festival happening Friday through Sunday.

Play Nintendo Tour - The Shops at South Town are transforming into a world of Nintendo this weekend! Visit the area near the HomeGoods to meet Nintendo characters, play games, take pictures and get some swag. Pikachu will even be at the event to say hello! Happening Thursday through Sunday at various times - check the full schedule for more specifics.

Sailfest - Ahoy! Head to the Great Salt Lake on Saturday for a full day on the water. There will be a cardboard boat regatta, sailing regatta, dinner, awards and a sailfest bonfire! Plus, food trucks and pontoon rides all day long. Happening from 10 a.m. until sunset!

Rappel for Refugees - Rappel 18 stories in downtown Salt Lake City at the Hilton! Beyond a once-in-a-lifetime experience, attendees will also be helping to support Liftin Hands International's Utah Refugee Programs. BYU's Cosmo Cougar will even be at the event to rappel as part of the fun. Happening all day Saturday!

Utah Blues Festival - Blues fans will gather at the Gallivan Center on Friday and Saturday for a weekend packed with music. Beyond performances, there will also be workshops, vendors, food trucks, drinks and more. Tickets are required but kids under 12 years old are FREE!

Filipino Festival of Utah - Celebrate Filipino culture in Utah at this festival on Saturday. Head to the International Peace Gardens from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for this FREE event with amazing food vendors, performances and more.

Juneteenth Celebration and Butterfly Release - A cultural poetry session will lead this event and then butterflies will be released to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday. The event is meant to honor freedom and new beginnings and is happening at the Discovery Gateway Children's Museum on Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m.

West Fest - Celebrate West Valley City and the people who make it special from now through Sunday at Centennial Park! Local artisans and vendors, entertainment, a carnival, parade, talent show, fun run and fireworks on Saturday night!

Beer at the Confluence - Live music, paddle on the Jordan River, a run/walk, local artists, live art demos, classic and seasonal pours from Fisher Brewing and MORE will celebrate nature and art the the Three Creeks Confluence. Events are happening throughout the day on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. FREE for all, all ages are welcome!

Tiny Tot Triathlon - This event is for kids between the ages of 2 and 9 in Draper. Participants will bike, run and go down an inflatable water slide on their way to the finish line. It's just for fun, so everybody will get a medal at the end for participating. Registration is required!

SUMMIT COUNTY

Movie in the Park and Backyard Campout - Camp out and enjoy a movie at the Trailside Park in Park City! Pay $20 for a tent spot, then enjoy Back to the Future screening, cornhole, frisbee and more. Sleep over and pack out the next morning.

TOOELE COUNTY

Wild Horse and Burro Festival - Check out the flyer below for more details on this event, but on Friday and Saturday at Deseret Peak Complex in Grantsville, you can witness a wild horse & burro show and adoption! All saddle-started and halter-started horses and burros will be available for adoption. FREE for all to visit!

UTAH COUNTY

Cascade Farm community fun - Horse and pony rides, a petting zoo, wagon rides, roping practice, barbecue and much more at Cascade Farms in Provo! The farm is hosting the event to educate the public and gain support. Activities are FREE but you have to pay a small fee to eat the delicious barbecue. Happening Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Lindon Movie in the Park - FREE screening of Trolls on Friday night at Anderson Farms in Lindon! Small treats and drinks will be provided as the sun sets and the movie begins. Bring your lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the fun!

Family Arts Festival - The BYU Museum of Art is hosting a Fiesta on Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.! Kick off your weekend a little early and watch Flamenco Dance performances, plus there will be photo ops, face painting and crafts. FREE and open to all families with kids 12 years old and younger.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Stars and Stripes Forever Concert - This FREE concert celebrates America for Flag Day! The Southern Utah Heritage Choir will present a full line up of patriotic songs during the two concerts happening on Friday night and Saturday afternoon!

WEBER COUNTY

Utah Juneteenth Freedom Festival - Ogden is celebrating Juneteenth this weekend with a FULL lineup of fun for the whole family. A car show, kids talent show, concert, barber battle, braid battle, flag raising, games, food and SO MUCH MORE is part of this 2-day celebration. Check out the full schedule for specific events and head to the Ogden City Amphitheater from Friday through Sunday!

Blues and Brews - Outdoor concerts at Snowbasin are kicking off this weekend and running through August 4! The first act will perform at 1:15 and the headline will be at 4 p.m. Tickets are required for visitors who want to attend this event featuring local breweries and yummy food. Pets are also welcome!