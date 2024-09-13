Festa Italiana, Mexican Independence, Roaring 20's and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — Welcome September with a weekend PACKED full of fun events for everyone in your family no matter where you are in Utah!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Cache Valley Latino Fest - Celebrate all things Latin American! This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. the Cache Valley Media Group will be paying tribute to many Latin American countries celebrating their independence across September with cultural dances, vendors, food trucks and a parade at Center Street in Logan! Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Walk to End Alzheimer's - Help raise awareness and connect with people with community resources! This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. the Utah Shakespeare Festival will have the walk begin after the Promise Garden Opening Ceremony at 10:00 a.m., registration and Walk Site will open at 9:00 a.m. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Festa Italiana - The festival for all things Italy returns this weekend! This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., The Gateway will host a street festival experience that is FREE and open to the public! Highlights include a dozen local restaurants serving unique and authentic Italian food, non-stop performances and an Italian car show and local art showcases! Follow the link for more information.

Mexican Independence Day Celebration - Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at the Gallivan Center! This Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the Utah Mexican Consulate and Mexican Cry for Independence will be hosting colorful Mariachi and dance performances, food vendors, and more! Follow the link for more information.

ToshoCON - Anime lovers, cosplayers and K-pop enthusiasts unite! This Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Salt Lake Community Library's Viridian Event Center will include teen-led panel discussions, cosplay competitions, anime music videos, comics and art. Follow the link for more information on events.

Petapalooza - In the market for a pet? The Salt Lake County Animal Services and NKUT-A Best Friends Initiative is hosting a FREE family event this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Wheeler Historic Farm where over 500 pets will be available for adoption. Free microchips for all licensed pets will be available in Salt Lake City and there will also be 50 local vendors, food trucks, a professional photo booth and more. Follow the link for more info.

Boys & Girls Club Day for Kids - The Spence Eccles Boys & Girls Club invites the community to a block party for kids! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. there will be bounce houses, shaved ice, contests, games, music and more! Follow the link for more information.

Utah Pagan Pride Harvest Festival - Come and join in the festivities! This Sunday Fairmont Park will host a FREE event from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. featuring local merchants, services and charity organizations. There will also be presentations, discussions and musicians! Suitable for all ages, follow the link for more information.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Latino Conservation Week - The Latino Conservation Week begins this weekend! On Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Matt Knoop Park will feature delicious food, art and crafts, face-painting, guided nature walks and MORE all FREE and open to the public! Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Patriots and Pioneers - Celebrate Constitution Month in Cedar Hills! This Sunday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the Cedar Hills Stake will host a FREE event featuring music from John Williams, Mack Wilberg and Aaron Copland! Follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wild Horse & Burro Festival - Give a good home to a wild horse or burro at the 5th annual festival returning to Hurricane! This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. the Washington County Regional Park will feature a wild horse & burro show and an adoption. There will be a trainer challenge freestyle competition, trained halter-started adoption and will end with the wild horse and burro open show. Follow the link for more information and prices.

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden Contemporary Arts Block Party - Stop by historic 25th Street for the annual OCA Block Party! The FREE, community-driven event from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. will feature local artisans, live music, food and beverage vendors and MORE! Follow the link for more information.

Roaring Twenties Experience at Union Station - Everyday life from the 1920's will come roaring back to life! This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Museums at Union Station will host a FREE event featuring an interactive festival, food, music, costumes and MORE open to the public! Follow the link for more information and a list of all the featured events.