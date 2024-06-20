First official weekend of summer events happening around Utah!

It's the official first weekend of Summer and Utah has plenty of fun to keep everyone in the family entertained!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured on the list.

Here's what's happening around Utah.

DAVIS COUNTY

Bountiful's Got Talent - Check out local talent in Bountiful with this show on Friday at the Bountiful City Park! Auditions happened through May and now the finalists will perform on stage for the entire community. Happening at 7 p.m.!

MILLARD COUNTY

Millard County Fair - Free entertainment, bounce houses, vendors, a carnival, magic show, hypnosis demo, live music and tons of your favorite fair food in Millard County this weekend! A rodeo will finish things off on Saturday and a dance will be held until midnight on Saturday! FREE entry for all - check the schedule for specific information on performers!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Olympic Day Celebration - Leaders hoping to bring the 2034 Winter Olympics to Utah are hosting a unique community party on Friday from 3-6 p.m. Guests will be given a passport upon entry to try out all the free activities and then will receive free entry into the Flying Ace All-Stars Freestyle Pool Show. There will be a laser biathalon, workout session, DJ, photo booth and MORE.

Herriman Towne Days - Herriman is celebrating its community and residents with their summer festival! Join the Yeti (city mascot) for a 5K run, parade, pickleball tournament, chalk art contest, car show, face painting, cornhole, yard games, disc golf, a carnival, live performances and plenty of food trucks. There is something here for everyone in the family! Events have been happening all week and the fun wraps up on Saturday night.

Fairy Fest - Head to Crone's Hollow in South Salt Lake for a whimsical afternoon! Wear your "fairy" best and enjoy vendors, music and food on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Pollinator Pride Party - Celebrate Pride month at the Tracy Aviary on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Refreshments, walks, bike rides, art stations and refreshments available as guests enjoy the wondrous Utah outdoors while celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. RSVP ahead of time!

Salt Lake Beats - Food trucks, live music and summer vibes all for FREE on Saturday at the McCarthy Plaza behind Eccles Theater. Listen to a variety of all kinds of music while getting a great bite to eat. Happening from 6-10 p.m.

Sandy Pickleball Tournament - Stay out of the kitchen at this tournament on Saturday for all skill levels! Registration is required, but everyone is welcome to participate in this event happening at Flat Iron Park from 8-9 p.m. Assemble your team and get ready to dominate!

SEVIER COUNTY

Eyes to the Sky Balloon Festival - Salina is taking to the skies with a hot air balloon festival on Friday through Sunday! Balloon launches will be happening every morning at 6 a.m. but if the early alarm isn't your jam, head to the park at dusk for a balloon glow. Free concerts, balloon rides, cornhole tournament, community breakfast, vendors and more are also part of the fun.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Park City SUP Festival - Grab your paddleboard and head to Jordanelle State Park for a day on the water! There will be SUP races, live music, food and more. Registration for races starts early Saturday morning but the fun will be happening all day. Don't forget the sunscreen!

TOOELE COUNTY

Tooele Arts Festival - FREE community festival to showcase the work of artists in Tooele. There will be paintings, ceramics, photographs, sculptures, plant art and more showcased at the festival. Plus, a variety of food vendors and local performers. Happening at Tooele City Park from Friday through Sunday!

UTAH COUNTY

Heritage Days - Celebrate the City of syracuse and everything that makes it so special from NOW through Saturday! Expect performances, a magic show, food trucks, vendor booths, inflatables, a parade, community breakfast, fireworks AND MORE! Check out the full schedule for specifics on locations and times.

Lehi City Princess and Superhero Party - Capes and tiaras are encouraged at this annual party at the Lehi Legacy Center on Saturday. Meet characters, play games, spin a prize wheel, crafts, a butterfly exhibit, snacks and MORE! Registration is required for this event happening from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days - It's the 103 anniversary of Strawberry Days in Pleasant Grove! The fresh strawberries and cream are an obvious highlight of this festival, but there is also plenty of other fun. A rodeo, carnival, music, performers, carnival, various sport tournaments, pancake breakfast, pie eating contest, pioneer tours and so so SO much more. Check out the full schedule for specifics.

Bluegrass Timpanogos Folk Festival - Be serenaded with Blue Grass tunes all day Saturday at the Orem City Center Park. This is a FREE event with special guests John Reischman and his Bluegrass Pals performing at the event. Check out the full schedule to plan your day appreciating the unique sounds of folk music!

Orem Chinese Folk Art Festival - Immerse yourself in Chinese culture and fun on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Mount Timpanogos Park. There will be traditional arts and crafts, delicious food and more. While activities are free, you'll want to bring your wallet to purchase some of the handmade goods for sale!

Thanksgiving Point Fairy Tale Festival - Thanksgiving Point's summer tradition is back with all the magic and wonder! Have your little ones dress up to meet story book characters, explore gardens, listen to stories, go on a quest and more! Happening Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. - tickets are REQUIRED.

WASATCH COUNTY

The Peace Train - Take a groovy train ride on the Heer Valley Railroad on Friday at 7 p.m.! Peace, love and 60s vibes on this themed ride that includes a FREE concert afterwards. Dress in your bell bottoms and tie-dye shirts for this adventure. Tickets are required!

WEBER COUNTY

West Haven Days - Celebrate West Haven and all of its residents this weekend! There will be a mustache and beard contest and car show on Friday, then a community breakfast, parade, vendor fair, pickleball, rodeo, concert and fireworks on Saturday! Check the schedule for full details.

Pleasant View Founders Day - This annual tradition in Pleasant View includes a bike parade, games, food trucks, a giant slip-n-slide, car show, salmon bake, fireworks and much more! Many of the events take place at Shady Lane Park - head there all day Saturday and Friday night for the fun.

South Ogden Days - South Ogden will host all kinds of fun on Friday and Saturday at Burch Creek and Friendship parks to celebrate the city. On Friday night you can score free ice cream, free cotton candy, free activities, and check out various vendors and booths. Saturday there will be a parade, food trucks, car show, talent show, concert and fireworks.