Posted at 10:07 AM, Aug 01, 2022

Gourmet personal sized Pies, handheld Flakies and Pots de Crème! Located at: 1665 Towne Center Dr #3, South Jordan, UT 84095 & 471 E St. George Blvd St. George, UT 84770 - flakepie.com



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.