'Flash' actor Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to liquor theft

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home in Vermont.

The 30-year-old appeared remotely for the arraignment Monday on a felony burglary charge.

They agreed to conditions that they not have any contact with the homeowner or go to the residence.

In August, Vermont State Police stated in a news release that they were notified on May 1 about several alcohol bottles being taken from a residence in Stamford while the homeowners were gone.

After their investigation, which included watching surveillance videos and taking statements, police charged the embattled star of “The Flash" with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.

That marked the latest incident Miller has had that involved law enforcement.

Miller was arrested twice this year in Hawaii, once in May for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar and again in April for second-degree assault.

Also this year, the parents of an 18-year-old Native American activist filed a protection order against Miller.

They accuse the actor of inappropriate behavior with her as a minor from the age of 12.

In August, Miller sought treatment for “complex mental health issues."

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," the actor said at the time in a statement. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller is set to star in the upcoming film “The Flash," which is slated to be released in June 2023.