Fred Ward, a renowned character actor who appeared in "Tremors," "The Right Stuff," and Robert Altman's "Short Cuts," has died at the age of 79.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Ward died Sunday. No cause of death was revealed.

The actor was a Golden Globe winner best known for ‘The Right Stuff,’ ‘Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins,’ ‘Tremors,’ ‘Miami Blues,’ ‘Henry & June,’ ‘The Player’ and ‘Short Cuts.'”