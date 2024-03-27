Full list of Easter Egg hunts and other fun happening this weekend across Utah

It's Easter weekend and Utah is blooming with fun activities for everyone!

Check out our full list of egg hunts and other springtime activities:

CACHE COUNTY

Baby animal days - You know spring is here when the baby animals start making their grand appearances in the world! At the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville this weekend and next weekend you can soak in all the adorableness of chicks, ducks, piglets, lambs, ponies, bunnies and MORE! Tickets required.

Hyde Park egg hunt - The Lions Club and Youth Council are putting on an egg hunt in Hyde Park for kids of all ages! Happening Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Center Street Church.

DAVIS COUNTY

Kaysville City Easter Egg Hunt - Barnes Park will be filled with Easter Eggs on Saturday for kids between the ages of 0-10 years old. Be there at 9 a.m. sharp and bring a basket to gather your goodies! Then stop by for a picture with the bunny of the hour!

North Salt Lake Egg Dash - Hatch Park will be "hatching" with Easter Eggs on Saturday at 9 a.m.! The eggs will be filled with candy, toys and prize tickets. Plus easter bunny photos and a fun time with the family.

Farmington Easter Egg Hunt - For kids ages 0-12 years old, head to Regional Park in Farmington for an egg hunt! The fun starts at 9 a.m.

Centerville Egg Hunt - FREE for all, head to Centerville Community Park on Saturday at 9 a.m. for an egg hunt! More than 10,000 eggs will be filled with treats and the Easter Bunny will even make a special visit!

Syracuse Egg Hunt - At 10 a.m. Saturday, head to Founders Park for an egg hunt! The eggs will go quick, so be on time and be prepared to run for the best prizes!

Hill Aerospace Museum egg hunt - Head inside the museum for a scavenger hunt from Friday through Saturday! Eggs will be hidden throughout the museum and if you gather them all up, you could win a candy bar or gift basket!

JUAB COUNTY

Young Living Essential Eggstravaganza - Young Living is hosting a full day of fun at its lavender farm and distillery! There will be one egg hunt for each age group and a golden egg will be hidden with a massive prize inside! Take a photo with the Easter Bunny, enjoy a pony or wagon ride, paddle boats, a rock climbing wall, a bounce house, live jousting and MORE! Grab your tickets and head to Mona from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday for the fun!

MILLARD COUNTY

Delta City Easter Egg Hunt - Kids 0-12 are welcome to head to the city park/soccer fields where eggs full of treats will be scattered! The fun starts at 9:30 and you better be on time because the hunt will wrap up in less than 5 minutes!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Tattoo Expo - Okay, this one isn't Easter-related, but Salt Lake City's tattoo expo is returning this weekend! This three-day event is happening Friday through Sunday at the Salt Palace. Hundreds of tattoo artists will be at this expo to showcase their skills and even give guests tattoos! Tickets required.

Riverton bunny hop - This annual tradition in Riverton is coming up on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. It's kind of a twist on an egg hunt, where families will go around the City Park and gather prizes and stations. Participate in Easter activities and grab a picture with the Easter Bunny!

Aquarium Eggstravaganza - If you were planning on heading to the aquarium in Draper this weekend, you'll get double the fun as there will be free activities and other Easter fun happening all day. Egg dashes will happen throughout the day, face painting, a DJ, bunny meet-and-greet, and MORE. The Easter fun is included with the price of admission.

South Jordan Spring Spectacular - South Jordan will have a little bit of everything this weekend during their spring festival! Baby animals, live music, a plant raffle, local entertainment and a candy scramble for kids of all ages! An adaptive area for children with sensory needs will ensure everyone has a good time. Happening Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the South Jordan Softball fields.

Memory Gove egg hunt - A costume parade and egg hunt with special golden eggs will take over Memory Grove Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon. Wear your colorful Easter costumes while competing for prizes and then bring your basket for an egg hunt through the park.

Cottonwood Heights Egg Hunt - Food trucks, free balloon artists, the Easter bunny and an egg hunt will be at Butler Park on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.! NO registration is required for the FREE egg hunt, so get there early and be ready to sprint for the candy!

West Valley City Easter fun - West Valley city is doing more than just an egg hunt this weekend. They've got egg hunts for every age group (even adults), breakfast with the bunny and MORE. Check out their full schedule for specifics on the times and locations.

Draper Egg Hunt - Head to Galena Park at 10 a.m. for free face painting, a visit from Anna and Elsa, egg hunt and pictures with the Easter Bunny! Draper says the event will be held rain or shine and is FREE for everyone!

Solitude egg hunt - Hunting for Easter Eggs in the snow may not be your ideal version of "spring" but Solitude is ready to host young skiers Easter morning with an egg hunt around the mountain. A lift pass is required, you could score some Solitude swag and other goodies!

Snowbird egg hunt - Hop on over to the bunny hill for an egg hunt! Even the Easter Bunny will be out enjoying the slopes of Snowbird on Sunday morning. Bring your own basket to gather your treats. Before the hunt, wake up early for the sunrise Easter service at Snowbird.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Park City Gallery Stroll - The last Friday night of every month comes alive in Park City with local art! Main Street in Park City opens its doors to everyone to check out exhibits and take in the sights absolutely FREE. The night of art is from 6-9 p.m. don't miss it!

UTAH COUNTY

Highland Egg hunt - The easter bunny will kick off the fun in Highland at Heritage Park. Then, the hunt begins at 10 a.m. and happens FAST! Some of the eggs have prize tickets inside where kids can exchange them for all sorts of goodies.

Alpine Egg hunt - Happening Saturday at 10 a.m. at Creekside park! Don't miss out on this egg hunt put on by the Alpine Youth Council. It'll be a brief event, with the fun wrapping up by 11 a.m.

Springville Egg Hunt - The hunt starts at 9 a.m. SHARP but lineup starts at 8:45 a.m. Saturday for this egg hunt at Memorial Park. While you wait, grab a bite to eat from a food truck on site! Thousands of eggs have been filled for kids with candy as well as tickets that can be exchanged for bigger prizes. Free photos and visits with the Easter bunny too!

Spanish Fork Egg Hunt - Head to the Spanish Fork Sports Park at 9 a.m. on the dot for an egg hunt! Local businesses will sponsor activity booths around the park for kids to enjoy after they're done with the egg hunt. An all-abilities hunt will be held at 9:30.

Lindon Egg hunt - Pheasant Brook Park will come alive this weekend for an egg hunt! More than 7,000 eggs will fill the park for kids 12-years and younger to gather. There will even be some extra special eggs with grand prizes! Be at the park at 9 a.m. sharp to jump in the fun!

Vineyard's bunny hop egg drop - Bring your own basket for this event at Vineyard Grove Park on Saturday at 8:45 a.m. The egg hunt starts at 9 a.m. sharp and won't last long! So don't be there late or you may not get any eggs. Park at Grove Park or Freedom Elementary. FREE for all!

Pleasant Grove Egg Hunt - For kids ages 0-12 years old, head to Discovery Park for an egg hunt put on by the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3372. the event foes from 10 a.m. until noon but you'll probably want to be on time to get the best prizes.

TOOELE COUNTY

Tooele City Egg Hunt - Dow James Building will have festive games, a craft, photos with the Easter bunny and of course an egg hunt! Registration is REQUIRED. Happening 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Hurricane Easter Car Show- Thousands of people are expected to head to the Hurricane Community Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to check out hundreds of cars on display. There will also be local vendors and more all to benefit charity. Be there!

Hurricane egg hunt - Before you check out the car show, head to Three Falls Park at 9 a.m. SHARP for an egg hunt for kids! The Easter Bunny will also hop on by.

Ivins Egg Scramble - Ivins is hosting a fun run at 8 a.m. followed by an egg hunt at 9 a.m. at Unity Park! Bring your own basket and kids will be divided into groups to gather Easter treats!

WEBER COUNTY

North Ogden Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt - North Ogden is celebrating Easter with an egg hunt at 9 a.m. Kids ages 1-9 can gather up eggs and enjoy the season with the community. Be on time - eggs will go quick!

South Weber City egg hunt - Canyon Meadows Park will be the host of an egg hunt on Friday night for the whole family. The siren to start collecting eggs will go off at 6 p.m. sharp, so don't be late! Food trucks will also be on-site for visitors to indulge in delicious eats. Bring your baskets and good running shoes for this community event!