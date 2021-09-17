Halloween decorated homes in Utah to visit this fall

The Rocky Mountain Haunters group has graciously shared their haunted map with FOX 13.

Rocky Mountain Haunters was created to share a common interest in all things Halloween. The group was started in 2001 and has grown to include over 400 members. For more information about the group, visit them on Facebook.

Want to add your haunted spot to the map?

Head to the Facebook page and include a haunt name, address, a brief description of the haunt so visitors know what to expect, days and hours of operation, and any costs involved. If it is a fundraiser include where the profits go. Pictures are nice and anything else to entice visitors to your haunt - landscape pictures work better than portrait. Please include any COVID adjustments if applicable.



