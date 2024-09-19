Harvest Festival, Starwatching, Water Lanterns and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — Welcome September with a weekend PACKED full of fun events for everyone in your family no matter where you are in Utah!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Vintage Market Days - Looking for something special? Vintage Market Days has you covered! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. the Cache County Fairgrounds is hosting an indoor market for small, local vendors looking to sell original art, antiques, jewelry, furnishings, plantings and MORE! Admission for children under 12 is free, follow the link for the full vendor list and to buy tickets and more information.

DAVIS COUNTY

Freedom's Light Festival - Bountiful's all-American celebration ends this weekend! This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. the Bountiful Park will wrap up the FREE Freedom's Light Festival with reenactors and interactive 18th century activities, live cannon firing, a Patriotic March and more! Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Southwest Astronomy Festival - Celebrate our night skies! This Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. the Cedar Breaks National Monument will start the Star Party at Point Supreme Overlook. Special guest Dr. Peter Jenniskens will speak about his experiences tracking meteors and how to catch meteor showers. The talk will be followed by stargazing and telescope observations with expert guidance on tracking active meteor showers.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Voces En Bloom - Looking for a family-friendly music concert this weekend? This Sunday the Eccles Theater will host a FREE bi-lingual musical event from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that is open to the public! It will feature Mexican-Dominican artist Ambar Lucid and Mexican-American singer-songwriter Detzany. Guests will have opportunities to connect with Latino community organizations and the valuable resources and services they offer. Follow the link for more information.

Intermountain Hoop Dance Competition - Get ready for a dance-off! The inaugural Intermountain Hoop Dance Competition will be hosted at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre this Saturday from 9:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. all Hoop Dance enthusiasts are invited to register and showcase their talents for the competition! Dancer registration begins at 7:30 p.m. The event ceremony will be hosted in the Natural History Museum of Utah. Follow the link for registration and more information.

Girls In Aviation Day - Take to the skies! This Saturday the Great Salt Lake Chapter for Women in Aviation International is hosting a FREE annual event from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the SkyWest Airlines Hanger! Girls from ages 8 to 17 will learn about various recreational and professional opportunities in the aviation community. Food trucks will be available on-site, limited amount of backpacks for Girls will also be available for the first to arrive. Follow the link for more information and to register.

Mi Gente - Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Millcreek! This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. the Millcreek Common Plaza will host a FREE event featuring a Children's Mariachi performance, dancing, culinary delights and more! Free Latin Musical lessons for kids of any age. Follow the link for more information.

Taylorsville Fall Festival - Fall has returned to Taylorsville! This Saturday the Taylorsville-Bennion Heritage Center will host a FREE event from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. featuring Fall-themed games, pumpkin decorating, pie-eating contests, quilt displays and MORE! Follow the link for the full event schedule and more information.

Afro Utah Festival - Immerse yourself in the culture and traditions of Afro Nations! This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Salt Lake City Library Square will host a FREE event featuring live music, cuisine, engaging workshops and more from over 60 black businesses. Follow the link to get free tickets to the event and more information.

India Mela - Celebrate all things India in South Jordan! This Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the India Cultural Center and Sri Ganesha Hindu Temple of Utah will feature like music and karaoke, dance performances, inflatable rides, face painting and more! Activity wristbands will be required for children for entry to kids' activities. Follow the link for ticket prices and more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Festival Latino de Payson -The fifth annual Latino cultural celebration returns to Payson! This Saturday the Peteetneet Amphitheatre from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. a FREE event featuring local musicians, dancers, food and merchandise vendors. Follow the link for more information.

Utah Valley Water Lantern Festival - Celebrate light and community with Salem! This Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Knoll Park will host music, food trucks, and thousands of lanterns to light up the night! Follow the link to purchase your tickets and lanterns and for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Zion Reggae Festival - Reggae returns! This Saturday the Zion Ponderosa Ranch & Resort will host a music festival for the whole family, kids 12 and under are free! The lineup will include Mike Love & The Full Circle, The Full Circle, The Hip Abduction, Satsang and more. Follow the link for the full lineup, buy tickets and RV and lodging options for your stay.