Head out to some community fun this Memorial Day weekend!

If you're sticking around Utah this Memorial Day weekend, head out to a community event near you!

We've got a full list of fun happening across the state.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Brigham City Art on Main - Celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Brigham City with this art festival! Local artisans will display their hand-crafted goods available for purchase! There will also be live music, food tricks and more. Expect to see fine art, chalk art, photography, pottery and MORE!

DAVIS COUNTY

Bountiful Memorial Day program - Monday morning, community members in Bountiful will gather at the Veterans Park to commemorate Memorial Day with music, speakers, a moment of remembrance, flag ceremony and a fire to retire old and tattered flags. The program starts at 11 and lasts until just after noon.

Kaysville Memorial Day Program - A special program in Kaysville will honor those who have served and their families on Monday. Happening at 10 a.m. on the West side of Kaysville Cemetery, this program will include a speaker and more. Bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the 1-hour program.

GRAND COUNTY

Moab Arts Festival - Moab will come alive with musical and theatrical performances on Friday and Saturday this week! Happening at Swanny City Park, this is a FREE event for everyone meant to celebrate artists in the community. Don't miss it!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Busker Fest 2024 - See all your favorite traveling and local street performers at this event on Friday and Saturday! Taking over Block 70, which surrounds the Eccles Theater, this event will be filled with quirky fun for everyone. FREE for all to attend, but bring small bills or your Venmo to donate to the performers.

Camp Floyd Days - Experience camp life and participate in authentic activities with re-enactors on Monday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Period muskets will be fired, guests can see artifacts from when Camp Floyd was occupied and more. Tickets required!

Utah Pacific Islander Chamber Foodie Fest - Prepare to eat your way through the day on Saturday at the Delta Center! Restaurants and food trucks will park in the northeast lot of the Delta Center and serve food from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Try a variety of delicious dishes from around the world and enjoy music, fun and other activities.

Draper Memorial Day Ceremony - Gather at the Gold Star Families Monument at Draper Park for a ceremony to honor those who died in military service. There will be breif remarks, the playing of taps and a moment of silence. Happening from 3-3:30 p.m. Monday.

Memorial Day car show and tribute - In addition to a Memorial Day tribute on Monday, West Jordan is also putting on a car show to honor the holiday weekend. Happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. FREE for all!!

Memorial Day program in Sandy - Congressman Blake Moore and the community will gather at Larkin Sunset Gardens for a Memorial Day service to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. A flag ceremony will be conducted by Hill Air Force Base Honor Guard and there will also be patriotic music performances. Happening at 10 a.m. Monday.

SANPETE COUNTY

Scandinavian Festival - Music, storytelling, a parade, car show, vendors, games, free concert, quilt show and MORE in Ephraim! Happening Friday and Saturday, organizers say this is the biggest Scandinavian gathering in the West and is sure to be a great time for guests of all ages. Check out the full schedule for specifics.

Heritage Day Events - Celebrate the history and heritage of Spring City on Saturday with an art auction, antiques, music, food, crafts and home tours! Happening from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. - tickets are required!

UTAH COUNTY

American Fork Memorial Day Breakfast - Honor Memorial Day this year at a community breakfast in American Fork. All tickets sold to the event will go directly to the local fire department as they continue to serve the community. Happening Monday from 6-10 a.m. at the fire station at 96 N. Center Street. Come hungry!

Provo Memorial Day service - Provo City is commemorating Memorial Day with a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Provo City Cemetery. Gather to honor the holiday and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

WASATCH COUNTY

Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship and Festival - This event has much more than sheepdogs (although who doesn't love them?!) There will be face painting, a beer garden, sheep shearing, bagpipes, vendors and more! Dog competitions include agility, herding and carting. Check out the full schedule for specifics of this event happening Friday through Monday!

Wild West Days Train - All aboard for a 45-minute round trip train ride on the historic Heber Creeper. Be entertained with western sing-a-longs and more! Then head back to the depot for FREE live music, an old west gunfighting skit and all things western-themed. Tickets required for this themed train ride on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Movie in the Park - Grab a blanket and head to St. George Town Square for a movie in the park! This Friday is the first week of the event, but movies will be shown in the square through August on the 2 and 4 Fridays of the month. Shrek is on the big screen this Friday night!

Hulapalooza - You won't need to travel far this holiday weekend for island vibes as St. George hosts Hulapalooza on Saturday from 6-9 p.m. Get tickets for the event and head to Thunder Junction All Abilities Park for performances, a train ride, treats, crafts, photo ops, lawn games and water fun.