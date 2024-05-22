Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a special stop in Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY — You will soon be able to say hello to the world's favorite kitty as the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming back to Salt Lake City!

The perfectly pink van is a lot more than a spectacle on the road. It's also loaded with Hello Kitty-themed merchandise for fans to enjoy.

Hello Kitty Cafe

When will the van be rolling into the Beehive State? It will be at the Fashion Place Mall THIS Saturday, May 25, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.!

To celebrate its 50 anniversary, exclusive goodies and collectibles including tote bags, blankets, keychains, pins, patches, a giant cookie and MORE will be available for purchase.

Hello Kitty Cafe

Bring your wallets as the truck ONLY accepts card payments - no cash.

Even if you don't want to buy any merch, you can still stop by for a picture and to enjoy the Hello Kitty fanfare.

Find the fun in the courtyard near Red Rock on Saturday before the van says goodbye for another year!