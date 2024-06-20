Here's when you can score a FREE hot dog at J. Dawgs!

SALT LAKE CITY — J. Dawgs is celebrating two decades of business with an offer that's tough to refuse - FREE hot dogs at all restaurant locations!

You can score your hot dog at absolutely no cost on Tuesday, June 25 at all restaurant locations.

All you have to do is walk into one of Utah's eight J. Dawgs locations and you'll be granted your prize...a delicious, juicy hot dog!

Each customer who visits a J. Dawgs on Tuesday will score one free hot dog, no purchase necessary, while supplies last.

The company says they're offering the free deal to celebrate the 20th anniversary of J. Dawgs, which started with a tiny hot dog shack and has since grown, operating many locations and employing nearly 250 people.

Not only is it J. Dawgs anniversary, it's also the start of "hot dog season" across the country as Americans fire up the grill.

Utah's J. Dawgs locations are in Logan, Riverdale, Salt Lake City, Midvale, Lehi, Orem, Provo and Spanish Fork.

Mark your calendar and get ready to indulge in an American classic!