Here's where to watch fireworks in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Here's where to watch professional fireworks shows during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Remember, state officials are asking residents to hold off on lighting their own fireworks due to the possibility of starting wildfires during the current drought.
The following shows all take place SATURDAY, JULY 3:
BRIGHAM CITY - Fourth of July Celebration
Rees Pioneer Park
Dusk
CEDAR CITY - 4th of July
Cedar City Airport
Dusk
CLEARFIELD - Freedom Festival
Bernard Fisher Park
10 p.m.
CENTERVILLE - 4th of July Celebration
Centerville Park
Dusk
DELTA -4th of July
Fairgrounds
10 p.m.
FARMINGTON - Festival Days
City of Farmington
Dusk
FILLMORE CITY - Independence Day Celebration
Territorial Statehouse Park
10 p.m.
GARDEN CITY - Independence Day
Heritage Park
Dusk
HOLLADAY
Holladay City Park
10 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE - Independence Day Celebration
Huntsville Park
10 p.m.
HURRICANE - 4th of July
Sand Hollow Park
10 p.m.
KANAB - Independence Day Celebration
Jacob Hamblin Park
9:30 p.m.
KAYSVILLE - 4th Celebration
Barnes park
10 p.m.
LAYTON CITY - Liberty Days Celebration
Layton Commons Park
10 p.m.
LEHI - 4th of July Celebration
Thanksgiving Point
10 p.m.
LOGAN - Fireworks Show
Willow Park
10 p.m.
MAGNA - 4th of July Celebration
Copper Park
10 p.m.
MINERSVILLE - 4th of July Celebration
Downtown Minersville
Dusk
MOAB - Independence Day Celebration
Seen all over town
Dusk
MURRAY - 2021 Fun Days
Murray Park Softball Field
10 p.m.
NORTH SALT LAKE - Liberty Fest
Eaglewood Golf Course
Dusk
PAROWAN - 4th of July 2021
Iron County Fairgrounds
Dusk
PRICE - Scofield Pleasant Valley Days
Scofield State Park
Laser light show instead of fireworks
10 p.m.
PROVO - "Stadium of Fire" featuring Lee Greenwood
LaVell Edwards Stadium
8 p.m.
RIVERTON - Riverton Town Days
Riverton City Park
10 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY - Celebration at The Gateway
The Gateway
Dusk
SALT LAKE CITY
Jordan Park
9:45 p.m.
SANDY - July 4th Celebration
Sandy City Hall and Promenade
10 p.m.
ST. GEORGE - 2021 4th of July
Old Airport Ridge
9:45 p.m.
TOOELE - 4th of July Celebration
Deseret Peak Complex
Dusk
VERNAL - Dinosaurland Freedom Fest
Ashley Valley Community Park
Dusk
WEST BOUNTIFUL - Independence Day Activities
West Bountiful Park
10 p.m.
WEST JORDAN - Carnival and Independence Day
Veterans Memorial Park
10 p.m.