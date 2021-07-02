Here's where to watch fireworks in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Here's where to watch professional fireworks shows during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Remember, state officials are asking residents to hold off on lighting their own fireworks due to the possibility of starting wildfires during the current drought.

The following shows all take place SATURDAY, JULY 3:

BRIGHAM CITY - Fourth of July Celebration

Rees Pioneer Park

Dusk

CEDAR CITY - 4th of July

Cedar City Airport

Dusk

CLEARFIELD - Freedom Festival

Bernard Fisher Park

10 p.m.

CENTERVILLE - 4th of July Celebration

Centerville Park

Dusk

DELTA -4th of July

Fairgrounds

10 p.m.

FARMINGTON - Festival Days

City of Farmington

Dusk

FILLMORE CITY - Independence Day Celebration

Territorial Statehouse Park

10 p.m.

GARDEN CITY - Independence Day

Heritage Park

Dusk

HOLLADAY

Holladay City Park

10 p.m.

HUNTSVILLE - Independence Day Celebration

Huntsville Park

10 p.m.

HURRICANE - 4th of July

Sand Hollow Park

10 p.m.

KANAB - Independence Day Celebration

Jacob Hamblin Park

9:30 p.m.

KAYSVILLE - 4th Celebration

Barnes park

10 p.m.

LAYTON CITY - Liberty Days Celebration

Layton Commons Park

10 p.m.

LEHI - 4th of July Celebration

Thanksgiving Point

10 p.m.

LOGAN - Fireworks Show

Willow Park

10 p.m.

MAGNA - 4th of July Celebration

Copper Park

10 p.m.

MINERSVILLE - 4th of July Celebration

Downtown Minersville

Dusk

MOAB - Independence Day Celebration

Seen all over town

Dusk

MURRAY - 2021 Fun Days

Murray Park Softball Field

10 p.m.

NORTH SALT LAKE - Liberty Fest

Eaglewood Golf Course

Dusk

PAROWAN - 4th of July 2021

Iron County Fairgrounds

Dusk

PRICE - Scofield Pleasant Valley Days

Scofield State Park

Laser light show instead of fireworks

10 p.m.

PROVO - "Stadium of Fire" featuring Lee Greenwood

LaVell Edwards Stadium

8 p.m.

RIVERTON - Riverton Town Days

Riverton City Park

10 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY - Celebration at The Gateway

The Gateway

Dusk

SALT LAKE CITY

Jordan Park

9:45 p.m.

SANDY - July 4th Celebration

Sandy City Hall and Promenade

10 p.m.

ST. GEORGE - 2021 4th of July

Old Airport Ridge

9:45 p.m.

TOOELE - 4th of July Celebration

Deseret Peak Complex

Dusk

VERNAL - Dinosaurland Freedom Fest

Ashley Valley Community Park

Dusk

WEST BOUNTIFUL - Independence Day Activities

West Bountiful Park

10 p.m.

WEST JORDAN - Carnival and Independence Day

Veterans Memorial Park

10 p.m.