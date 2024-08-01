Hummingbirds, Raspberry Days, Pride Marches and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — It's another summer weekend with a calendar PACKED full of fun events for everyone in your family!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Raspberry Days Festival - Celebrate the world-famous Bear Lake Raspberries with the rest of Cache County at Heritage Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for concerts, vendors and fun! No smoking or dogs allowed. The Boat Light Parade and Fireworks hosted by the Bear Lake Yacht Club will run between Marina and Ideal Beach with fireworks scheduled to begin roughly at 10 p.m. Visit their website for information on other events happening!

DAGGETT COUNTY

Hummingbird Banding at Red Canyon Lodge - This Saturday The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be hosting a FREE event at the Red Canyon Lodge from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. where researchers will catch migrating hummingbirds to band and track them throughout their migratory life. DWR biologists and staff will be available to explain the process and answer questions during the event. You can sign up for the waitlist and find more information on their website.

DAVIS COUNTY

Davis County Summer Fun Fest - Bring your family to the Davis Agricultural Center on Saturday and bid farewell to the summer with horse rides, a petting zoo and even a dog show! If your family worked on a project this year you'd like to have shown off you can also register for the 4-H Indoor Exhibits, you can click the link for more information and if your project would fit in with the fairbook!

IRON COUNTY

Air & Space Exhibit - The Southern Utah Air and Space Exhibit will be held daily through the weekend until August 9th for FREE from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the SUU Library Special Collections. Come see new, never-before-seen space artifacts and get a chance to win a signed photo of astronaut Dough Hurley! Visit their website for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

5th Annual Indian Food Fair - Come and see for yourself the rich and diverse culinary traditions India offers at Liberty Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be a marketplace showcasing jewelry, textiles, traditional dance performances, and live music! Visit their Facebook event page for any updates!

UTAH COUNTY

Utah County Fair - The Utah County Fair at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds continues into the weekend on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Most of the events will be held outside and are free, the Demolition Derby this Saturday at 7 p.m. will require tickets to be purchased. Visit their website for more information and to purchase tickets here.

WASATCH COUNTY

Kimball Arts Festival - From Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., to Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., experience the best artist lineups Park City has to offer! Visit their website to purchase tickets, Summit County Residents will have their Friday evening admission fees waived.