It's FREE Slurpee Day! Here's where to grab an icy treat

Posted at 7:18 AM, Jul 11, 2024

Thursday, July 11 is no ordinary day. It's 7-Eleven's 97th birthday and everyone can score a FREE treat to celebrate!

All day Thursday, the chain is giving away free small Slurpee drinks to ALL customers who visit participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Just visit one of the locations, walk in, grab your small cup and fill 'er up!

You may notice a unique Slurpee cup to commemorate the day (pictured above) - it was designed by Children's Miracle Network Hospitals National Champion, Nolan, to bring awareness to its mission and raise support through fundraising campaigns.

As Utah's temperatures may hit record-breaking highs Thursday, this icy treat could be a great way to cool off!

