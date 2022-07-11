INFLATABLES, PARTY ROOMS, ARCADE GAMES & MORE"

If you are looking to spruce up your kid's next birthday party in Utah, head on over to Kangaroo Zoo. From all kinds of themed party rooms to the fun and unique indoor playground, your kids will have a blast! We want all of you moms and dads to enjoy your time too. When you aren’t watching over the kids, you can spend some time in our lounge area, where you can access our free WIFI, Massage Chairs, and some time with the grownups. With 2 convenient locations along Utah’s Wasatch Front, we offer the perfect place for a Utah birthday party or a fun afternoon for the kids to come and play!

- https://kangaroozoo.com/about/

