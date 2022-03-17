Kanye West temporarily suspended from Instagram for violating app's policies on harassment and bullying

LOS ANGELES — Kanye West, aka. Ye, was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours starting on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, told FOX News Digital that content from West's recent posts has been removed owing to a breach of Instagram's hate speech, harassment, and bullying standards.

The platform has disabled his account's ability to post, comment, or send direct messages (DMs) for the next 24 hours, according to the spokeswoman.

They also stated that if there are any more infractions, they will take extra measures.

The Instagram suspension comes nearly a month after West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, alleged in court documents that West's social media posts had caused her "emotional distress."

Kardashian appeared to be referring to West's frequent Instagram postings criticizing the reality TV star's current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

West has recently utilized the social media network to publicly criticize Trevor Noah and D.L. Hughley.

West has also taken to Instagram to address his current custody fight with Kardashian, accusing her of keeping their children away from him by refusing to allow them to attend Sunday Service.

West posted numerous videos on Sunday, claiming that Kardashian is preventing his children from attending his Sunday Service event.

West also challenges Kardashian in since-deleted posts for uploading another TikTok with their oldest daughter North, 9, without his permission.

Pete Davidson reacted to West's postings.

Screenshots of text communications between West and Davidson, which have since been removed, show the the "Saturday Night Live" star said, "Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this."

West has remained silent on the suspension.