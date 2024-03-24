Life-size 'Gundam' going away for good

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Time is running out to see the famous life-size, moving Gundam mech as Gundam Factory Yokohama is set to close its doors March 31.

The anime-themed attraction first opened in December 2020, and was created to celebrate both the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics as well as the 40th anniversary of the Gundam media franchise, which was first launched with the television series "Mobile Suit Gundam" in 1979.

The sci-fi franchise has grown to encompass multiple anime series, films, video games, novels, comics, and even spawned the plastic model kit industry.

The main attraction was a fully moving Gundam mech, dubbed the RX-78F00 Gundam, which would move an pose in a number of scheduled scheduled shows that recreated moments from the franchise at-large.

It also featured an exhibit showcasing what went into the mech's construction, as well as a virtual reality dome that simulated its cockpit. Eager fans were also able to purchase exclusive merchandise from its Gundam-themed cafe and GUNPLA store.

Gundam Factory Yokohama was always intended to be a temporary attraction, initially slated to close in 2022. However, it had its stay extended, first due to the delays brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by another extension due to popular demand.

Although the attraction is closing, the mech is being given a proper sendoff on the night of March 31.After it ends its run of standard performances, there will be a grand finale featuring a final "activation experiment" that will continue the in-universe story first told during the opening event.

The event will also feature a speech by "Gundam" creator Yoshiyuki Tomino, as well as a drone show and fireworks.