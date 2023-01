Like they say on their website, Make Salt Lake is:

"Your place to create, invent and learn. Awaken your inner tinkerer. Join Make Salt Lake and gain access to education, tools, and other makers."

Check out the video above, and then check them out for reals at their Wednesday Open House Tours:

"Join us at Make Salt Lake from 6-8pm every Wednesday evening to see the space, and meet your fellow makers. Guided tours given at 6:15 and 7:15pm. No reservations required."

- makesaltlake.org