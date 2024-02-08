Mardi Gras celebrations, Valentine's Day fun and MORE happening this weekend across Utah!

Utah has a full calendar of events happening this weekend! Check out the full list of fun for everyone in the family.

IRON COUNTY

Valentine Spring Swing Thing - Southern Utah University is having a Valentine's-themes swing dance event with a jazz ensemble to help usher in the mood of the 1940s and 50s. Admission is free, but donations are welcome! Happening from 7-9:30 p.m. on Saturday at R. Haze Hunter Conference Center.

KANE COUNTY

Kanab Train Show - Trains trains trains! All aboard to Kanab this weekend for an event packed with trains. Different displays and models will entertain every member of the family, vendors will be selling all sorts of train accessories and more! You may even get lucky and win a prize. Happening at the Kanab Center Ballroom on Friday night and all day Saturday!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Women in Nature and Science - To celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the Natural History Museum of Utah is hosting a special event to recognize contributions of women in science. Community partners, guest speakers and scientists will all come together to celebrate the occasion. Be inspired and unite with women making an impact in Utah! Tickets to the museum required.

Women and Girls in Science - Celebrate women working in science at the Clark Planetarium on Friday at 8:30 p.m.! There will be a panel discussion with women sharing their stories, a women in STEM challenge, strawberry DNA extraction, radiation detectors and more! Tickets are FREE, but space is limited, so reserve a spot!

Bridal Showcase - 2024 brides! If you're planning a wedding or just want to dream of one, head to the Mountain America Expo Center on Saturday for a showcase of all things bridal! Fashion shows will be held at 1 and 4 p.m. and attendees will also taste cakes, see flowers, decor and more! Tickets required.

Adult Night Out - Mardi Gras Gala - The Salt Lake County Library is hosting a night out for adults to celebrate Mardi Gras right here in Utah! There will be live music, dancing, scavenger hunts, date night activities, a parade, sparkly outfits and more! Tickets required for this event happening Saturday from 7-10 p.m.

Parent and Pixie Party and Dance - This event for parents and kids in South Jordan is meant to make memories during a fun night out! Kids will get a pair of pixie winds and other accessories before participating in a story time, dancing, photos, games and treats! The event is open to any and all parent-child combos, with no age limit. Tickets required for this event happening Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at the South Jordan City Community Center!

Chocolate Lovers Festival - What goes better with skiing than chocolate?! Solitude's annual Chocolate Lover's Festival kicks off this weekend, which is when skiers can visit different chocolate stations around the mountain to sample free goodies. Along with chocolate, recreators will get a stamp at each station and be entered to win great prizes! Get your goodies from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Valid lift ticket required to participate!

Mardi Gras Murder Mystery - Dress up, explore behind the scenes at the museum and indulge in tasty food and drinks at this event on Saturday at the Discovery Gateway Children's Museum. Adults only at this party from 6-10 p.m.!

Cupid's Chase 5k fundraiser - Happening in Salt Lake City and Ogden, raise money to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities at this fun run. Registration required but attendees will be given an official finisher medal and drawstring bag upon finishing! Trophy awards will go to the top three finishers overall for male and female categories. The races begin at 10 a.m.!

Salt Lake City Lunar New Year - Salt Lake City is celebrating the Lunar New Year with the Utah Chinese Association on Saturday all day long! Happening at the Salt Lake County South Building, attendees can expect to make dumplings, participate in family activities, see a beauty pageant, music, dance, business forums, a history presentation, and MORE! Tickets required.

Lion Dances - OCA Asian Pacific Islander Advocates and Jung Hing Lion Dance Club are visiting various locations throughout Salt Lake and Utah counties this weekend to usher in the Lunar New Year by performing a traditional lion dance! Check the schedule for dull details on where to catch the performance.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Park City Polar Plunge - Dive into frigid Park City waters at PC MARC this weekend to support athletes of Special Olympics Utah! Assemble your team, raise money and then take a cold dip for a good cause! Happening Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

UTAH COUNTY

Valentine's Market - Shop from over 100 local businesses on Saturday in Lindon at the Valentine's Market! With FREE admission, you'll be able to shop for treats, decor, permanent jewelry, home goods, art, pet items, kids items and MORE! The event is indoors, perfect in case of weather.

Valentine's Wax Seal Workshop - Learn about and practice the art of wax sealing on Friday and Saturday inside the Artifacts of History Bookstore at Provo Towne Center! A hands-on class will will teach everyone about the beautiful art of wax sealing and attendees will even get a kit to take home. Tickets/reservations required!

Valentine's Dinner Dance - Dress up and head out with your sweetheart for a night of dancing at Thanksgiving Point! With live music, a three-course dinner, live band and more, this will make you the best Valentine around! Tickets required!

WEBER COUNTY

Huntsville Winter Carnival - At Huntsville Park, there will be food trucks, hot chocolate, a raffle, speed skating, figure skating, snow sculpting, barrel jumping and MORE!! Weather permitting, this will be fun for people of all ages. There will be a $5 entry fee, with proceeds going to Huntsville Park.

